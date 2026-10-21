ETV Bharat / bharat

AQI At 244, GRAP 1 Invoked In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR has moved into the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 244 at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 21.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in an order issued on Wednesday, invoked all actions under Stage I of the existing GRAP schedule across the National Capital Region with immediate effect.

The decision came after Delhi’s AQI rose sharply from 179, recorded on October 20, and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that air quality would remain in the poor category over the coming days.

Under the GRAP framework, Stage I applies when the AQI is between 201 and 300. The subsequent stages prescribe progressively stricter measures as pollution levels worsen.

Dust Control, Construction Monitoring

Stage I measures focus on controlling road dust, construction-related pollution, waste burning and vehicular emissions. Authorities across Delhi-NCR have been directed to implement and monitor the prescribed measures strictly to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

The measures include mechanised sweeping of roads, water sprinkling to suppress dust, regular lifting of municipal solid waste and construction-and-demolition waste, and a ban on open burning of waste. Construction sites are also required to follow prescribed dust-mitigation measures.

The CAQM has asked implementing agencies to remain vigilant and intensify pollution-control efforts wherever necessary. The commission will continue to monitor air quality and review the situation based on subsequent readings and forecasts.

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