AQI At 244, GRAP 1 Invoked In Delhi-NCR
Authorities have been directed to intensify dust control, curb open waste burning and tighten pollution monitoring, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR has moved into the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 244 at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 21.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in an order issued on Wednesday, invoked all actions under Stage I of the existing GRAP schedule across the National Capital Region with immediate effect.
The decision came after Delhi’s AQI rose sharply from 179, recorded on October 20, and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that air quality would remain in the poor category over the coming days.
Under the GRAP framework, Stage I applies when the AQI is between 201 and 300. The subsequent stages prescribe progressively stricter measures as pollution levels worsen.
Dust Control, Construction Monitoring
Stage I measures focus on controlling road dust, construction-related pollution, waste burning and vehicular emissions. Authorities across Delhi-NCR have been directed to implement and monitor the prescribed measures strictly to prevent further deterioration in air quality.
The measures include mechanised sweeping of roads, water sprinkling to suppress dust, regular lifting of municipal solid waste and construction-and-demolition waste, and a ban on open burning of waste. Construction sites are also required to follow prescribed dust-mitigation measures.
The CAQM has asked implementing agencies to remain vigilant and intensify pollution-control efforts wherever necessary. The commission will continue to monitor air quality and review the situation based on subsequent readings and forecasts.
Delhi Govt Announces 11-point Action Plan
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was implementing an 11-point action plan in coordination with the Centre to tackle pollution.
The measures outlined by the minister include denying fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, doubling parking charges across Delhi except at Metro parking facilities, and introducing staggered working hours and work-from-home arrangements for employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and government offices to reduce vehicular movement.
Sirsa also said outdoor construction and demolition activities would face restrictions, with outdoor demolition work to remain suspended until November 30 and demolition activities prohibited until January 31. Open burning is strictly prohibited, he added.
According to the minister, 608 anti-smog guns and 1,150 mist-spray units have been deployed across Delhi to control dust pollution. An Integrated Command and Control Centre has also been established to monitor construction-related pollution, while an AI-based traffic management system is being used to reduce vehicular emissions.
Air Quality Expected To Remain Poor
The CAQM said the decision was based on the sharp deterioration in Delhi’s AQI and the forecast of continued poor air quality. Agencies across the NCR have been directed to ensure that pollution levels do not worsen further.
The four GRAP stages correspond to poor air quality (201–300), very poor (301–400), severe (401–450) and severe-plus (above 450), with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as conditions deteriorate.
With Stage I now in force, the focus will be on enforcing dust-control measures, preventing open waste burning and curbing emissions as Delhi-NCR heads into the winter pollution season.
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