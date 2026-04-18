April Snow Shuts Gurez, Sinthan Top Roads In Kashmir; J&K Traffic Police Advises Daytime Travel On Jammu-Srinagar Highway
The fresh snowfall has shut the Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir and the Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag down south.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Bandipora: Fresh snowfall at higher reaches in Kashmir shut the Bandipora-Gurez road in the north and the Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag down south even as authorities rescued around 50 stranded vehicles from the snow-hit in the northern district of the valley on Saturday.
The fresh snowfall was recorded at Sinthan Top in south Kashmir besides The Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Bandipora-Gurez road.
An official said the 85-km arterial Bandipora-Gurez road, linking Gurez valley to Bandipora district, witnessed accumulation at several stretches, including Razdan Top trapping several vehicles.
Rescue teams carried out snow clearance and made the Razdan Top stretch temporarily motorable to evacuate vehicles carrying tourists, passengers, and essential supplies as per officials.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that vehicular movement on the road shall remain suspended for the day in view of forecast for further snowfall and rainfall.
Commuters have been advised to avoid travel on the route until weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic he further added.
Weather Prediction In Kashmir
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent one or two spells of light rain/thundershower at most places with gusty winds (40-50KMPH)/hail at few places in Kashmir for April 18-19.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) April 18, 2026
●18-19 April:Intermittent one or two spells of light rain/thundershower at most places with Gusty winds (40-50KMPH)/Hail at few places.
●20-23 April:Generally dry
●24-26 April:Generally dry with brief spell of light rain/thunder at few places. pic.twitter.com/YmSU7kIqGx
Likewise, for 20-23 April, weather is expected to be generally dry while from 24-26 April, generally dry with brief spells of light rain/thunder is expected at a few places.
Traffic Police Issues Fresh Advisory
In its traffic advisory for April 18, the J&K Traffic Police said that from 16-04-2026, 1600 hrs. to 17-04-2026, 1600 hrs., there was slow movement observed on National Highway-44 due to single lane traffic between Marog and Kishtwar Pather, in addition to the breakdown of 02 HMVs.
The Traffic Police advised passengers/LMV operators to prefer journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during daytime. “Night travel should be avoided due to the apprehension of shooting stones/ landslides, movement of nomads towards the valley as well as ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal which may cause inconvenience to commuters,” it said.
NH-44 (NHW)
Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs Passenger/HPVs/ Private Car/HMVs (Good carrier) shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. Commuters have been advised to follow lane discipline while overtaking, wrong lane driving will cause congestion.
The Traffic Control Units Jammu/Srinagar have been asked to coordinate with TCU Ramban regarding the road condition.
Traffic Plan/Advisory for 18-04-2026@JmuKmrPolice@JKTransportDept@OfficeOfLGJandK@Divcomjammu@DivComKash@ZPHQJammu@igp_jammu@diprjk@ddnews_jammu@ddnewsSrinagar@ddnewsladakh pic.twitter.com/S9zE1Y88Sr— J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) April 17, 2026
Security Forces Convoy Movement
Subject to fair weather and good road conditions, security forces vehicles shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. They shall move after confirming the status of NHW from TCU Ramban.
Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag NH-244
The Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag road is temporarily closed due to snow accumulation.
SSG ROAD
Subject to fair weather and good road condition, (after receiving green signal from road maintenance agencies), LMVs followed by HMVs (upto six tyres only) shall be allowed to ply from Kargil towards Srinagar on Srinagar-Sonamarg road.
In view of the apprehension of avalanches along the Zoji La axis, these vehicles shall be allowed to move from Minamarg towards Srinagar only after receiving green signal from the road maintenance agencies and no vehicle shall be allowed after 1030 hrs. Motorists are advised to carry and use anti-skid chains to gain more grip on the slippery road. TCU Srinagar and PCR Kargil will inform all concerned about the cut off timing.
The SFs convoy, moving from Kargil towards Srinagar have been asked to plan their movement in such a manner so that Civil Traffic will not get disturbed.
Mughal Road
As per order issued by the District Magistrate Shopian DMS/AD/PE/25/26/4772-4781 dated 26-02-2026 and the District Magistrate Poonch vide No. DMP/J/13043-52 dated 26-02-2026. Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from Road maintenance agencies (GREF).
Only LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa via Poonch. These vehicles shall be allowed from Chandimari (Baffliaz) towards Shopian and Herpora (Shopian) towards Poonch between 1100 hrs. to 1600 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing. TCU Jammu and TCU Srinagar will inform all concerned about the cut off timing.
Read More: