ETV Bharat / bharat

April Snow Shuts Gurez, Sinthan Top Roads In Kashmir; J&K Traffic Police Advises Daytime Travel On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Bandipora: Fresh snowfall at higher reaches in Kashmir shut the Bandipora-Gurez road in the north and the Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag down south even as authorities rescued around 50 stranded vehicles from the snow-hit in the northern district of the valley on Saturday.

The fresh snowfall was recorded at Sinthan Top in south Kashmir besides The Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Bandipora-Gurez road.

An official said the 85-km arterial Bandipora-Gurez road, linking Gurez valley to Bandipora district, witnessed accumulation at several stretches, including Razdan Top trapping several vehicles.

Rescue teams carried out snow clearance and made the Razdan Top stretch temporarily motorable to evacuate vehicles carrying tourists, passengers, and essential supplies as per officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that vehicular movement on the road shall remain suspended for the day in view of forecast for further snowfall and rainfall.

Commuters have been advised to avoid travel on the route until weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic he further added.

Weather Prediction In Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent one or two spells of light rain/thundershower at most places with gusty winds (40-50KMPH)/hail at few places in Kashmir for April 18-19.

Likewise, for 20-23 April, weather is expected to be generally dry while from 24-26 April, generally dry with brief spells of light rain/thunder is expected at a few places.

Traffic Police Issues Fresh Advisory

In its traffic advisory for April 18, the J&K Traffic Police said that from 16-04-2026, 1600 hrs. to 17-04-2026, 1600 hrs., there was slow movement observed on National Highway-44 due to single lane traffic between Marog and Kishtwar Pather, in addition to the breakdown of 02 HMVs.

The Traffic Police advised passengers/LMV operators to prefer journeys on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during daytime. “Night travel should be avoided due to the apprehension of shooting stones/ landslides, movement of nomads towards the valley as well as ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal which may cause inconvenience to commuters,” it said.