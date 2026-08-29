ETV Bharat / bharat

Approximately 40 Percent Of 48,000 Metric Tonnes Of Onions Procured By NAFED To Be Sold To Consumers Have Rotted In Lasalgaon Warehouses

Nashik: After the Centre announced to procure 48,000 tonnes of onions from Lasalgaon in Nashik, through NAFED and NCCF, to provide relief to consumers due to spiralling prices, shocking visuals show that the stored onions have begun rotting.

40 per cent stock rotted

NAFED and NCCF have procured approximately 48,000 metric tonnes and stored them in Lasalgaon, which are to be dispatched on Saturday night. Meanwhile, members of onion growers' associations told ETV Bharat that nearly 40 per cent of this stock has spoiled. Over a period of three and a half months, NAFED and NCCF procured 120,000 metric tonnes of onions, at rates ranging from ₹1,235 to ₹2,345 per quintal. However, the associations allege that a large quantity of onions has begun to rot because low-quality produce was purchased in a hurry just to meet procurement targets.

Approximately 40 percent of 48,000 metric tonnes of onions procured by NAFED to be sold to consumers have rotted in Lasalgaon warehouses (ETV Bharat)

A member of the Onion growers' association said, "The board outside states, ' These onions have been infected; they are rotten, some that don't have skins, some that and those that have blackened."

Onions stored at the Central Warehousing Corporation's facility on the Manmad Road in Lasalgaon have become infested with pests and larvae. The rotting onions have caused a foul odour to spread throughout the warehouse premises.

Onion prices at ₹4,000 per quintal

Meanwhile, onion prices in the Nashik district have currently reached approximately ₹4,000 per quintal. Consequently, onions stocked by NAFED are being dispatched to Delhi and other locations. However, onion growers' associations have claimed that the onions being shipped are of extremely poor quality and substandard. Moreover, there are allegations regarding the release of NAFED's stock after a price hike.