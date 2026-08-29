Approximately 40 Percent Of 48,000 Metric Tonnes Of Onions Procured By NAFED To Be Sold To Consumers Have Rotted In Lasalgaon Warehouses
The consignment of eight hundred metric tonnes will depart for Chennai on Saturday night
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Nashik: After the Centre announced to procure 48,000 tonnes of onions from Lasalgaon in Nashik, through NAFED and NCCF, to provide relief to consumers due to spiralling prices, shocking visuals show that the stored onions have begun rotting.
40 per cent stock rotted
NAFED and NCCF have procured approximately 48,000 metric tonnes and stored them in Lasalgaon, which are to be dispatched on Saturday night. Meanwhile, members of onion growers' associations told ETV Bharat that nearly 40 per cent of this stock has spoiled. Over a period of three and a half months, NAFED and NCCF procured 120,000 metric tonnes of onions, at rates ranging from ₹1,235 to ₹2,345 per quintal. However, the associations allege that a large quantity of onions has begun to rot because low-quality produce was purchased in a hurry just to meet procurement targets.
A member of the Onion growers' association said, "The board outside states, ' These onions have been infected; they are rotten, some that don't have skins, some that and those that have blackened."
Onions stored at the Central Warehousing Corporation's facility on the Manmad Road in Lasalgaon have become infested with pests and larvae. The rotting onions have caused a foul odour to spread throughout the warehouse premises.
Onion prices at ₹4,000 per quintal
Meanwhile, onion prices in the Nashik district have currently reached approximately ₹4,000 per quintal. Consequently, onions stocked by NAFED are being dispatched to Delhi and other locations. However, onion growers' associations have claimed that the onions being shipped are of extremely poor quality and substandard. Moreover, there are allegations regarding the release of NAFED's stock after a price hike.
Jaydatta Holkar, former chairman of Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), told ETV Bharat, "This happens every year. Government procures onion stock, and a percentage of it rots for various reasons."
Holkar has alleged there are significant irregularities in this procurement process. "Even rotten onions have been purchased beforehand, and now that the prices have risen, this stock is being sent to major cities."
Holkar said that, through his experience, he has observed that the government has procured onions from farmers at very low rates and are sold at higher rates in the markets.
"The government’s policy does not support the onion grower. Sending onions to major cities to drive down market prices amounts to a form of deception against onion-growing farmers," he alleged.
Bulk storage spoils the stock
Deepak Pagar, the State President of the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, claimed that a large quantity of onions procured by NAFED spoiled because they were stored in one place without appropriate measures.
"Approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of onions were stored in one place, resulting in significant spoilage," said Pagar. He added that this could have been avoidable had it been sent in batches and stored carefully.
Pagar added, "This loss could have been avoided if the onions had been procured from each taluka and were stored separately in facilities with a capacity of around 1,000 metric tonnes."
Meanwhile, even though the prices of onions have risen, farmers have only limited stocks available. Pagar noted that it would take another two and a half to three months for the new onion crop to arrive in the market.
800 metric tonnes to be dispatched to Chennai
Meanwhile, approximately 800 metric tonnes of onions are set to be transported from Manmad railway station to Chennai on Saturday. Work is currently underway to load the onions in 21 railway wagons. The onions are being brought to Manmad by truck from warehouses across Nashik district, where stocks were held by NAFED and NCCF. The consignment of 800 metric tonnes, loaded into these 21 wagons, will depart for Chennai on Saturday night.
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