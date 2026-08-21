ETV Bharat / bharat

Approval Granted For Conferring President's Medal For Gallantry On Former Cop: Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that approval has been granted for conferring the prestigious President's Medal for Gallantry on a former police officer who shot dead two dacoits during an operation in 2003.

The apex court had in July expressed its displeasure over the Centre's non-compliance with a Madhya Pradesh High Court direction to confer the award on former police officer Vivek Singh Chouhan.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a decision has been taken and the President has approved the President's Medal for Gallantry to Chouhan.

"The Solicitor General has placed before the court a communication dated August 20, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs whereby approval has been granted for the President's Medal for Gallantry, which would be duly notified in the Gazette of India in the due course," the bench noted.

Mehta read out the relevant part of the communication, which stated that the proposal was examined by the ministry as per guidelines and thereafter, the President has approved the President's Medal for Gallantry to Chouhan for June 24, 2003 action and the award will be notified in the Gazette of India shortly.

The top court was hearing an application filed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. On Friday, the bench said that in view of the development, the application does not require any further consideration. The counsel appearing for Chouhan told the apex court that contempt proceedings pending before the high court would be duly withdrawn.

The home secretary had approached the apex court against the high court's order that held the secretary prima facie guilty of contempt for failing to comply with its direction to confer the President's Gallantry Medal on the police officer.