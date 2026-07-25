‘Approach The High Court': SC On Plea Against Official's Appointment In Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Office
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused to entertain the plea challenging the appointment.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of Putta Murali Mohan Reddy as Director (Legal) in the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta, directing the petitioner to move the state high court instead.
The matter was heard on Friday by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench told the petitioner Tadiboina Vamsi Krishna that the matter squarely fell within the jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The bench observed that since the issue concerns a public office in the state, it would grant liberty to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court.
The bench observed that the chief justice of the high court “understands the law very well.”
The petitioner’s counsel urged the bench to intervene in the matter. The counsel pressed that the appointment orders needed to be quashed.
The petitioner sought quashing of the orders dated September 22, 2021, and August 29, 2023, and removal of Putta Murali Mohan Reddy from the post of director (legal), Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh (Kurnool).
The petitioner also urged the court to recover the salary and benefits drawn by Reddy from September 22, 2021, till date.
Reddy was first appointed deputy director, legal, in the Lokayukta office and then promoted to the director’s post.
Petitioner argued that Reddy lacked the requisite qualification (that of a retired district and sessions judge), as he was disqualified twice in the written examination and viva voce.
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