ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Approach The High Court': SC On Plea Against Official's Appointment In Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Office

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of Putta Murali Mohan Reddy as Director (Legal) in the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta, directing the petitioner to move the state high court instead.

The matter was heard on Friday by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench told the petitioner Tadiboina Vamsi Krishna that the matter squarely fell within the jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The bench observed that since the issue concerns a public office in the state, it would grant liberty to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court.

The bench observed that the chief justice of the high court “understands the law very well.”