ETV Bharat / bharat

Approach NGT With Plea On Installation Of FGD Systems In Thermal Power Plants: SC To Petitioner

Supreme Court of India ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal with his plea seeking a direction to ensure completion of installation and operationalisation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems in all category 'A' thermal power plants across the country. FGD systems are installed at coal-fired plants to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions in line with environmental regulations. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told the counsel, appearing for the petitioner, that the issue raised in the plea falls within the domain of the NGT. "We will request the NGT to examine and consider the interim issue on a priority basis," the bench said.