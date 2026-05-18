Approach HC: SC On Plea Seeking Old Age Homes In Bihar
The top court noted that the petition alleged that some old age homes in Bihar were being closed and residents were being shifted
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner, who sought a direction to the Bihar government to establish and maintain old age homes in each district, to move before the Patna High Court.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The petitioner’s counsel referred to the pending plea before the apex court. It was pointed out that the plea sought the establishment of old age homes with basic health care facilities across the country.
The bench said the jurisdictional high court is the best institution to examine the issue.
The counsel claimed that directions issued by the top court in that matter and the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, were not being complied with in Bihar.
“You approach the high court. The high court is the best institution to examine these issues,” the bench observed.
The petitioner questioned a circular issued by the Bihar government pertaining to old age homes.
The top court noted that the petition alleged that some old age homes in Bihar were being closed and residents were being shifted to other places.
The bench said that according to the petition's averments, around 25-30 residents of an old age home in Muzaffarpur were likely to be shifted to other districts.
The apex court disposed of the plea, granting the petitioner liberty to approach the high court.
The bench requested the high court to take cognisance of the matter and ensure that directions issued by the apex court were duly complied with.
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