ETV Bharat / bharat

Approach HC: SC On Plea Seeking Old Age Homes In Bihar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner, who sought a direction to the Bihar government to establish and maintain old age homes in each district, to move before the Patna High Court.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The petitioner’s counsel referred to the pending plea before the apex court. It was pointed out that the plea sought the establishment of old age homes with basic health care facilities across the country.

The bench said the jurisdictional high court is the best institution to examine the issue.

The counsel claimed that directions issued by the top court in that matter and the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, were not being complied with in Bihar.