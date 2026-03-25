ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Approach Delhi Police Commissioner’, SC To Petitioners In Uttam Nagar Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked petitioners seeking a direction for safety and security for the family members of 26-year-old Tarun Butola, killed in a clash in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, on Holi, to move before the commissioner of Delhi Police.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench said that if the issue was ineffectively addressed by the city police, the petitioners could approach the Delhi High Court. The bench said, "Every day, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) people come and raise their hands, their hands are full.”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners, said the plea was not pressing for a CBI probe and instead sought measures for the family's safety. The bench noted that the petitioners have sought certain directions with respect to an unfortunate incident of March 4, 2026, resulting in the untimely death of a young individual.

“We find that some of the directions sought are essentially administrative issues regarding the safety and security of individuals for the victim's family," the bench said. The bench observed that the Delhi Police can examine the issues and granted liberty to the petitioners to submit a "comprehensive representation" to the police commissioner.