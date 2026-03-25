‘Approach Delhi Police Commissioner’, SC To Petitioners In Uttam Nagar Violence
The top court said that if the issue was ineffectively addressed by the city police, the petitioners could approach the Delhi High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked petitioners seeking a direction for safety and security for the family members of 26-year-old Tarun Butola, killed in a clash in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, on Holi, to move before the commissioner of Delhi Police.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench said that if the issue was ineffectively addressed by the city police, the petitioners could approach the Delhi High Court. The bench said, "Every day, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) people come and raise their hands, their hands are full.”
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners, said the plea was not pressing for a CBI probe and instead sought measures for the family's safety. The bench noted that the petitioners have sought certain directions with respect to an unfortunate incident of March 4, 2026, resulting in the untimely death of a young individual.
“We find that some of the directions sought are essentially administrative issues regarding the safety and security of individuals for the victim's family," the bench said. The bench observed that the Delhi Police can examine the issues and granted liberty to the petitioners to submit a "comprehensive representation" to the police commissioner.
The bench said that there is no gainsaying that the police authorities will evaluate the threat perception and will take remedial measures as may be required. The bench added that if the petitioners' grievances are still not effectively addressed, liberty is granted to approach the Delhi High Court.
"Please go to the Delhi High Court. The investigation is going on. The Delhi Police is a fairly professional police force. Don't demoralise the entire force like this," said the bench. Tarun died on March 4, after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one community accidentally hit a woman from the other.
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