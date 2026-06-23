ETV Bharat / bharat

'Approach Calcutta High Court,' Supreme Court On Plea Concerning Exclusion From Ration List

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court regarding his plea, which claimed that the names of people excluded from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal were being dropped from the ration list.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel requested the bench for urgent listing of the matter.

The counsel, who mentioned the matter before the bench, submitted that all those whose names were excluded from the SIR are being sought to be excluded from the ration list, causing significant problems. The counsel added that many beneficiaries risk being excluded.