'Approach Calcutta High Court,' Supreme Court On Plea Concerning Exclusion From Ration List
Petitioner asked to approach the HC regarding claims that names excluded from electoral rolls were also dropped from ration lists.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court regarding his plea, which claimed that the names of people excluded from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal were being dropped from the ration list.
The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel requested the bench for urgent listing of the matter.
The counsel, who mentioned the matter before the bench, submitted that all those whose names were excluded from the SIR are being sought to be excluded from the ration list, causing significant problems. The counsel added that many beneficiaries risk being excluded.
The bench asked the counsel why the petitioner had not moved the Calcutta High Court. "The Calcutta High Court is functioning. Go there," the bench said. The counsel argued that the Apex Court upheld the SIR exercise. However, the bench replied that the issue regarding the ration card is a separate cause of action.
On June 4, West Bengal’s Food and Supplies Department ordered a state-wide verification exercise to identify and delete ineligible beneficiaries from the Public Distribution System (PDS), linking the process to the outcome of the SIR of electoral rolls.
According to an official order, the exercise would cover ration card holders whose names were deleted or found ineligible during the electoral roll revision process and it was scheduled to be completed by June 15.
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