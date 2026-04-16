ETV Bharat / bharat

'Approach Authorities': Supreme Court On Plea Seeking Ban On Sale Of Liquor In Tetra Packs In Uttar Pradesh

File photo of Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking a ban on the sale of liquor in tetra packs in Uttar Pradesh. After the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, advocate Ashok Pande, appearing for PIL petitioner Meenakshi Shree Tiwari, contended that the sale of liquor in tetra packs should be banned in the state. The counsel submitted before the bench that such tetra packs are easily reaching educational institutions in the state and spoiling the atmosphere there. Pande also said such sales and consumption may be a key reason for the rise in crimes. However, the bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea. The bench disposed of the petition, granting the petitioner liberty to approach the state government authorities, who will then decide on the representation.