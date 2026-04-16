'Approach Authorities': Supreme Court On Plea Seeking Ban On Sale Of Liquor In Tetra Packs In Uttar Pradesh
The counsel submitted before the bench that such tetra packs are easily reaching educational institutions in the state and spoiling the atmosphere.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking a ban on the sale of liquor in tetra packs in Uttar Pradesh.
After the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, advocate Ashok Pande, appearing for PIL petitioner Meenakshi Shree Tiwari, contended that the sale of liquor in tetra packs should be banned in the state.
The counsel submitted before the bench that such tetra packs are easily reaching educational institutions in the state and spoiling the atmosphere there.
Pande also said such sales and consumption may be a key reason for the rise in crimes.
However, the bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea. The bench disposed of the petition, granting the petitioner liberty to approach the state government authorities, who will then decide on the representation.
Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had recently approved the new excise policy with several key changes, including the introduction of an e-lottery system for allocation of liquor and 'bhang' (cannabis) shops. It also announced that country liquor, previously sold in glass bottles, will now be mandatorily packaged in tetra packs to enhance safety and prevent adulteration.
Last year, while hearing a trademark dispute between two liquor giants of the country, the apex court observed that such packaging was "dangerous" and "deceiving". After a counsel produced the tetra packs of both companies, pointing out the similarities in branding of their products, the same bench of Justices had expressed surprise over government allowing liquor to be sold in such packets and said it was a "serious issue".
When senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for John Distilleries Pvt Ltd, produced the tetra packs of both the companies to the bench, Justice Kant said, "What is this packet? Juice."
Rohatgi said that these are tetra packs of whisky, which are one of the highest-selling products in Karnataka. The bench said, "Should this at all be permitted. We think this is very dangerous. It can be taken to schools or colleges by the students in their bags. Parents can be easily deceived."
Justice Kant said this was the first time in his life he was seeing liquor in tetra packs and remarked, "How did the governments permit these kinds of packets. If someone files public interest litigation, we would like to examine."
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Liquor Tetra Packs Comes Under Scanner; SC Terms Them 'Dangerous', 'Deceptive'