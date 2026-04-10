'Approach Authorities Instead Of Rushing To Court': SC To Advocate Who Filed 25 PILs
The apex court said that the petitioner should identify the issues with an analytical approach and try to sensitise the concerned authorities.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told an advocate, who has filed 25 separate PILs on a range of issues, that instead of rushing to the court, he should move before the appropriate authorities. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
As soon as the matter was called for hearing, advocate Sachin Gupta, appearing as petitioner-in-person, submitted to the bench that he wanted to withdraw the PILs.
"Concentrate on the profession. You should approach the authorities, make them wiser on certain issues instead of rushing to the court," the CJI told Gupta.
The bench said the court would also entertain his petitions at an appropriate stage, if the need arises. The bench said that as a member of the bar and a person with legal knowledge, the petitioner should identify the issues with an analytical approach and try to sensitise the concerned authorities.
The bench said the petitioner may approach the court if nothing happens. The top court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the 25 PILs listed for hearing.
On March 9, the apex court trashed five "frivolous" public interest litigations filed by Gupta, including one seeking a scientific study on whether onion and garlic contain "tamasic" energy, and asked if he drafted them in the middle of the night.
"Aadhi raat ko yeh sab petition draft karte ho kya?" the CJI had reprimanded him, terming the PILs "vague, frivolous and baseless".
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