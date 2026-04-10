ETV Bharat / bharat

'Approach Authorities Instead Of Rushing To Court': SC To Advocate Who Filed 25 PILs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told an advocate, who has filed 25 separate PILs on a range of issues, that instead of rushing to the court, he should move before the appropriate authorities. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

As soon as the matter was called for hearing, advocate Sachin Gupta, appearing as petitioner-in-person, submitted to the bench that he wanted to withdraw the PILs.

"Concentrate on the profession. You should approach the authorities, make them wiser on certain issues instead of rushing to the court," the CJI told Gupta.

The bench said the court would also entertain his petitions at an appropriate stage, if the need arises. The bench said that as a member of the bar and a person with legal knowledge, the petitioner should identify the issues with an analytical approach and try to sensitise the concerned authorities.