ETV Bharat / bharat

Apprehensions Grow In Ladakh As Leh Bloc Accuses Centre Of Doctoring Draft Agreement During MHA Talks

Srinagar: Apprehensions are mounting in Ladakh over central government's "delay" and alleged alteration of the official minutes of the May 22 high-level meeting, a move Leh bloc sees as a deliberate attempt to dilute the promised “tailor-made” democratic setup for the Union Territory.

The development has triggered a fresh crisis of trust with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) threatening to launch an agitation if the draft of minutes of meeting does not restore the consensus reached between the ministry of home affairs panel and the Ladakh bodies.

"In the meeting, we reached consensus that Ladakh was to be provided with a tailor-made democratic set-up in which the elected body was to be vested with legislative, executive and financial powers. The bureaucracy including the Chief Secretary would be under the full control of the elected leader and even the Chief Secretary's APR would be written by the leader. But it was not reflected in the draft shared with me through the Ladakh Chief Secretary's office two days ago," LAB co-convenor Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat. He said that he refused to sign the draft.

On May 22, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced reaching an “in-principle understanding” with the central government during talks in New Delhi. The twin bodies, which led a sustained agitation demanding full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the last six years, arrived at a 'consensus' with New Delhi to restore democracy in the Union Territory.

While it fell short of full-fledged statehood, the understanding revolved around extending constitutional safeguards under Article 371 (A, F, and G provisions) which protects and restricts sweeping legislative overreach on land and employment in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.

According to the understanding, the legislative, executive and financial powers will vest with elected representatives through a Union Territory legislative body.

"Everyone welcomed this move. However, suspicion grew when the official minutes of the draft from the May 22 meeting were shown to us. The powers over bureaucracy were missing," said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who participated in the talks for the first time in New Delhi.