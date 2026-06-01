Apprehensions Grow In Ladakh As Leh Bloc Accuses Centre Of Doctoring Draft Agreement During MHA Talks
Following a consensus between Ladakh bodies and the MHA during a high level meeting, the former are alleging manipulation of the draft of the minutes.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Apprehensions are mounting in Ladakh over central government's "delay" and alleged alteration of the official minutes of the May 22 high-level meeting, a move Leh bloc sees as a deliberate attempt to dilute the promised “tailor-made” democratic setup for the Union Territory.
The development has triggered a fresh crisis of trust with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) threatening to launch an agitation if the draft of minutes of meeting does not restore the consensus reached between the ministry of home affairs panel and the Ladakh bodies.
"In the meeting, we reached consensus that Ladakh was to be provided with a tailor-made democratic set-up in which the elected body was to be vested with legislative, executive and financial powers. The bureaucracy including the Chief Secretary would be under the full control of the elected leader and even the Chief Secretary's APR would be written by the leader. But it was not reflected in the draft shared with me through the Ladakh Chief Secretary's office two days ago," LAB co-convenor Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat. He said that he refused to sign the draft.
On May 22, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced reaching an “in-principle understanding” with the central government during talks in New Delhi. The twin bodies, which led a sustained agitation demanding full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the last six years, arrived at a 'consensus' with New Delhi to restore democracy in the Union Territory.
While it fell short of full-fledged statehood, the understanding revolved around extending constitutional safeguards under Article 371 (A, F, and G provisions) which protects and restricts sweeping legislative overreach on land and employment in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.
According to the understanding, the legislative, executive and financial powers will vest with elected representatives through a Union Territory legislative body.
"Everyone welcomed this move. However, suspicion grew when the official minutes of the draft from the May 22 meeting were shown to us. The powers over bureaucracy were missing," said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who participated in the talks for the first time in New Delhi.
"Chering was denied permission to take a photograph of the document and the draft was not shared via email or WhatsApp," he said adding "We feel that they intend to alter the agreed terms which might erode public trust."
Ladakh was hived off as a separate UT without legislature when the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was bifurcated and downgraded into two UTs in August 2019. Since then, the two bodies have been jointly pressing with their demands including statehood and sixth schedule.
"We request the government not to break the trust. We hope they will send the minutes of the meeting without ommissions. If minutes of meetings are changed, it will be injustice to all. We appeal all above party lines to stand together and press the government to issue the minutes of meetings. Else, we will be forced to protest," said Wangchuk, who faced a six month jail term under National Security Act following violence in September 2025. He was released in March.
Interestingly, besides LAB and KDA, former Ladakh BJP Member of Parliament Chewang Thupstan and senior BJP leader and Leh Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson were part of the parleys. The duo had endorsed the proposal with LAB leaders showing the videos asserting that the UT body will be given financial and administrative powers over the bureaucracy and will have absolute control over decisions.
Insisting the government issue the minutes of meeting without omissions, Lakruk warned people that some forces want to create division to weaken the public movement in Ladakh.
"We insisted for the next meeting but they have not sent minutes but the government is delaying it. The government should issue a draft of minutes and move ahead," he said.
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