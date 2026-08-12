Bulldozer Demolition A Policy Issue: Supreme Court; Asks NGO To Approach States For Rehab Measures
The Centre for Law and Good Governance had sought directions to the Centre and states to frame policy to save unauthorised dwellings of poor people.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acknowledged the contention of the NGO Centre for Law and Good Governance, regarding the need to rehabilitate people displaced by State-ordained demolitions, but observed that such measures fall squarely within the policy domain. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
While the Apex court declined to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking directions to the Centre and all states to frame a policy to save unauthorised dwelling units of poor persons, it appreciated the concern raised by the NGO regarding the rehabilitation of those whose right to shelter is adversely affected by demolitions. In fact, the Apex court asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to consider the NGO’s representation regarding the framing of a uniform policy for both regularisation and demolition of long-standing unauthorised constructions across the country.
The Apex court, in the suo motu case on bulldozer demolitions, held that prior notice before a demolition is carried out is mandatory, provided it is not an occupation of public land or space.
During the hearing, the bench observed that the Court’s past judgments have laid down “guardrails”, beginning with the Olga Tellis judgment, which recognises that a person in settled possession cannot be dispossessed without due process. The bench said the Court has also directed that even a rank unauthorised occupant must ordinarily be given at least 15 days’ notice before demolition.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that even after a 15-day notice, if the person has nowhere to go, there should be alternative accommodation — at least 30-40 sq yds — made available for the affected persons.
Justice Bagchi observed, “On the one hand, there are rank illegal constructions. At the same time, there are also people, largely belonging to economically marginalised sections, who occupy tracts of public land and require alternative accommodation.”
“We cannot fetter the State from taking any suitable policy decision," said Justice Bagchi, adding that if the policy is arbitrary, unreasonable or does not accommodate due process, it will be open to judicial review.
The counsel argued that demolition was an extreme and irreversible measure, and it should be balanced with the right to shelter, livelihood, and dignity of citizens. The petitioner also sought the appointment of a court-appointed committee to monitor the issue.
The counsel argued that after 40-50 years, residents may be told their structures are illegal and face demolition without any assessment of whether alternative accommodation is available. To this, the bench said it can direct states to consider the petitioner’s suggestions.
The bench also observed that the petitioner is raising the issue of rehabilitation after demolition: If 15 days or one month's notice is given and demolition eventually takes place, where will the affected family go? The bench pointed to the state's welfare scheme for rehabilitation.
Reflecting on the petitioner's arguments, the bench orally observed that there is a responsibility: If authorities want to demolish an unauthorised construction, do they have a policy for rehabilitation? The petitioner’s counsel appreciated this observation from the bench.
The bench said while it appreciates the concern of the petitioner NGO regarding the rehabilitation of those whose right to shelter is adversely affected by demolition, etc., such issues fall in the policy domain. It added that the situation would vary from state to state, making it neither feasible nor prudent for the court to prescribe a single policy framework for the entire country.
“It would be difficult and not prudent for this court to lay down a policy framework to be applied in all states. We deem it appropriate to dispose of this petition, with the liberty to the petitioner to forward a copy of this petition to the Union of India and the states/UTs, to consider the issues raised therein for the purpose of formulation or revisiting their existing policy,” said the bench in its order.
The bench expressed hope that competent authorities will give due consideration to all such issues.
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