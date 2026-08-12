ETV Bharat / bharat

Bulldozer Demolition A Policy Issue: Supreme Court; Asks NGO To Approach States For Rehab Measures

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acknowledged the contention of the NGO Centre for Law and Good Governance, regarding the need to rehabilitate people displaced by State-ordained demolitions, but observed that such measures fall squarely within the policy domain. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

While the Apex court declined to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking directions to the Centre and all states to frame a policy to save unauthorised dwelling units of poor persons, it appreciated the concern raised by the NGO regarding the rehabilitation of those whose right to shelter is adversely affected by demolitions. In fact, the Apex court asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to consider the NGO’s representation regarding the framing of a uniform policy for both regularisation and demolition of long-standing unauthorised constructions across the country.

The Apex court, in the suo motu case on bulldozer demolitions, held that prior notice before a demolition is carried out is mandatory, provided it is not an occupation of public land or space.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the Court’s past judgments have laid down “guardrails”, beginning with the Olga Tellis judgment, which recognises that a person in settled possession cannot be dispossessed without due process. The bench said the Court has also directed that even a rank unauthorised occupant must ordinarily be given at least 15 days’ notice before demolition.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that even after a 15-day notice, if the person has nowhere to go, there should be alternative accommodation — at least 30-40 sq yds — made available for the affected persons.

Justice Bagchi observed, “On the one hand, there are rank illegal constructions. At the same time, there are also people, largely belonging to economically marginalised sections, who occupy tracts of public land and require alternative accommodation.”

“We cannot fetter the State from taking any suitable policy decision," said Justice Bagchi, adding that if the policy is arbitrary, unreasonable or does not accommodate due process, it will be open to judicial review.