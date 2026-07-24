ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Issues orders On Transfers, Promotions Of 17 Senior Bureaucrats Amid NEET Paper-Leak Fiasco

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday issued orders on transfers and promotions of 17 senior bureaucrats.

In a major reshuffle of top bureaucracy, the Centre has appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Naresh Pal Gangwar and T K Anil Kumar as secretaries in the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy, respectively in the education ministry, a government order said.

A 1994-batch Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer, Gangwar will replace 1992-batch officer Vineet Joshi, who has now been appointed as the secretary in the panchayati raj ministry. Joshi will take charge on the retirement of incumbent Vivek Bhardwaj on July 31. Gangwar will also take up his position after Joshi demits his current office, according to the order.

Additional Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani, a 1996-batch IAS officer in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has been posted as the officer on special duty in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the rank and pay of a secretary to the Government of India.

The officer will take charge after Gangwar takes up his new position, the order said. Kumar, a 1995-batch officer who was serving as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, has been promoted as the secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy in the education ministry.

Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Katikithala Srinivas has been transferred as the secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal has been posted as the secretary general in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the rank and pay of a secretary to the Government of India, the order said.

Keshav Chandra, a 1996-batch IAS officer serving in his parent AGMUT cadre, will take over as the new mines secretary, it added.