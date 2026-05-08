Appoint VCs To 3 State-Aided Universities: SC Asks West Bengal Governor
The apex court effectively brought closure to the long-running standoff between the Governor and CM Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of VCs
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi to appoint vice-chancellors to three state universities from the list of candidates recommended by a search-cum-selection committee headed by former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
With this order, the apex court effectively brought closure to the long-running standoff between the Governor, who serves as Chancellor of state universities, and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of vice-chancellors across 36 state-aided institutions
The bench expressed satisfaction with the development and recorded its appreciation for the efforts made by former CJI Lalit, Attorney General R Venkataramani (appearing for the Governor's office), and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta (who represented the state government) in resolving the dispute.
The CJI said that after concluding procedural formalities, the three shortlisted persons should be appointed as the VCs of the three remaining universities -- North Bengal University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and Netaji Subhash Open University -- within four weeks.
The bench then disposed of the plea filed by the West Bengal government in 2023.
In an effort to resolve the dispute between two of West Bengal’s highest constitutional authorities, the Supreme Court, in July 2024, constituted a search-cum-selection committee led by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, to oversee the appointment of vice-chancellors.
The apex court had also sought a response from the Governor’s office on a petition alleging inaction in granting assent to the West Bengal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, legislation passed by the state assembly in June 2022.
The West Bengal assembly had in 2022 passed a bill to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of all the state-run universities. The apex court then issued a notice to the principal secretary to the governor and the Centre seeking their replies.