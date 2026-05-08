ETV Bharat / bharat

Appoint VCs To 3 State-Aided Universities: SC Asks West Bengal Governor

File - West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary, in Kolkata ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi to appoint vice-chancellors to three state universities from the list of candidates recommended by a search-cum-selection committee headed by former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

With this order, the apex court effectively brought closure to the long-running standoff between the Governor, who serves as Chancellor of state universities, and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of vice-chancellors across 36 state-aided institutions

The bench expressed satisfaction with the development and recorded its appreciation for the efforts made by former CJI Lalit, Attorney General R Venkataramani (appearing for the Governor's office), and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta (who represented the state government) in resolving the dispute.

The CJI said that after concluding procedural formalities, the three shortlisted persons should be appointed as the VCs of the three remaining universities -- North Bengal University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and Netaji Subhash Open University -- within four weeks.