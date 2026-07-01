ETV Bharat / bharat

Applications Open For CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026, Examination To Be Held On July 28

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun accepting applications for the Class 12th Supplementary Examination, for the academic year of 2025–2026.

The online List of Candidates (LOC) submission process has begun through schools and the exam is scheduled to be held on July 28.

Additionally, the board has released the requirement criteria regarding schools, eligibility, and application fees. Students who wish to improve their grades in any subject or who have a compartment have been asked to complete the application process on time.

As per the notice issued by CBSE, the process of online submission of LOC for Class 12th Supplementary Examination has started. Students have been asked to refrain from submitting their own applications. Instead they have to apply through their respective schools or colleges. The institutions will have to upload the details of all eligible students on the online portal within the stipulated deadline. Eligible students must contact their schools by July 8 for registration.

Supplementary examination will be held on July 28

The board has announced that the Supplementary examination for class 12th will be held on July 28. The examination will be based on the same syllabus which was prescribed for the main examination for the year, 2025-26.

CBSE board officials said the information regarding the date of release of admit card will be issued later. CBSE has also clarified the categories of students eligible for the supplementary examination: Students who have got 'compartment' by appearing in the main examination 2026 for the first time can appear in this examination.