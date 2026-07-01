Applications Open For CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026, Examination To Be Held On July 28
The examination will be based on the same syllabus which was prescribed for the main examination for the year, 2025-26.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun accepting applications for the Class 12th Supplementary Examination, for the academic year of 2025–2026.
The online List of Candidates (LOC) submission process has begun through schools and the exam is scheduled to be held on July 28.
Additionally, the board has released the requirement criteria regarding schools, eligibility, and application fees. Students who wish to improve their grades in any subject or who have a compartment have been asked to complete the application process on time.
As per the notice issued by CBSE, the process of online submission of LOC for Class 12th Supplementary Examination has started. Students have been asked to refrain from submitting their own applications. Instead they have to apply through their respective schools or colleges. The institutions will have to upload the details of all eligible students on the online portal within the stipulated deadline. Eligible students must contact their schools by July 8 for registration.
Supplementary examination will be held on July 28
The board has announced that the Supplementary examination for class 12th will be held on July 28. The examination will be based on the same syllabus which was prescribed for the main examination for the year, 2025-26.
CBSE board officials said the information regarding the date of release of admit card will be issued later. CBSE has also clarified the categories of students eligible for the supplementary examination: Students who have got 'compartment' by appearing in the main examination 2026 for the first time can appear in this examination.
Apart from this, those students who have passed the main examination, yet want to improve their marks in any one subject, are being allowed to apply under the 'Improvement of Performance' category. Regular students appearing in the examination with six subjects and have passed overall but have failed in any one subject, will also get an opportunity to improve their grades.
Application Fee and Last Date
The fee for supplementary examination for schools in India has been kept at Rs 320 per subject. This fee has been fixed at Rs 1100 per subject for schools in Nepal and Rs 2200 per subject for schools based outside India. The last date for submission of LOC and payment of fee is July 8. Visually impaired students have been completely exempted from the examination fee.
Board's important instructions for schools
CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to submit the list of eligible students within specific deadline. If a compartment student cannot be contacted, the school will still have to submit his/her LOC. If any school fails to do so, the concerned student may lose the opportunity to appear in the supplementary examination.
The board has also clarified, the application fees will have to be digitally paid, via debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. The facility of depositing fees through challan will not be available this time.
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