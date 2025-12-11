ETV Bharat / bharat

'Appeared Under Pressure, Used Wrong Word': Rahul Takes Dig At Shah Over Lok Sabha Speech

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, centre, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he directly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his press conferences on "vote chori" in Parliament but did not get any answer. A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah during a debate on election reforms, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be "under pressure". "He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex. Rahul Gandhi speaking to media outside Parliament on Thursday. (PTI)