Appeared In NEET-UG 2026, But Ended Up With Low Score? Here's How You Can Secure A Seat In AYUSH Courses
Candidates with a NEET UG score as low as 200000 can still get a seat in different AYUSH courses during counselling, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Kota: Have you appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026, but ended up getting a low score? You don't need to get disheartened, because you can still secure a seat in the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses.
Counselling for the Medical Counselling Committee's All India 15% and 85% State Quota for MBBS and BDS courses is underway. A large number of candidates are unable to secure government MBBS and BDS seats due to their low rankings. Such candidates can obtain seats in AYUSH courses, where a rank as low as 200000 can fetch you a seat in a government college.
According to Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota, the courses offered vary slightly. Admissions are ongoing for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).
Mishra said that in the year 2025, open merit candidates with a rank up to 108,608 and NEET-UG score of 460 have been admitted to Ayurveda courses. Likewise, Reserved category candidates have been allotted seats even at a rank of 3.2 lakh, and with scores as low as 400.
Similarly, for homeopathy, seats are available even at a rank of 1.98 lakh and a NEET score of less than 450. For Unani, seats are available even at a rank of 2.38 lakh and a NEET score of around 420. For Siddha medicine, seats are available at a rank of 1.78 lakh, with a NEET score of 440. The AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts 15% of all-India counseling, and 85% of state-quota counseling is conducted through the state-quota system.
Mishra said that the cut-off for admission to good AYUSH colleges and central universities is much higher than government and government-aided colleges. He said that Central universities offer good courses, and students with ranks below 50,000 are also admitted through central counseling.
Based on the past 12 years, students from the general, OBC, and EWS categories with ranks between 50,000 and 1 lakh have chosen AYUSH and Ayurveda courses, according to Mishra. Their NEET scores have ranged from 540 to 500, he said. For homeopathic courses, the cut-off is around 1 to 1.32 lakh for the general category. Similarly, for Unani courses, the cutoff is between 96,000 and 88,000 and 1 lakh for Siddha.
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