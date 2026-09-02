ETV Bharat / bharat

Appeared In NEET-UG 2026, But Ended Up With Low Score? Here's How You Can Secure A Seat In AYUSH Courses

Kota: Have you appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026, but ended up getting a low score? You don't need to get disheartened, because you can still secure a seat in the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses.

Counselling for the Medical Counselling Committee's All India 15% and 85% State Quota for MBBS and BDS courses is underway. A large number of candidates are unable to secure government MBBS and BDS seats due to their low rankings. Such candidates can obtain seats in AYUSH courses, where a rank as low as 200000 can fetch you a seat in a government college.

According to Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota, the courses offered vary slightly. Admissions are ongoing for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

Mishra said that in the year 2025, open merit candidates with a rank up to 108,608 and NEET-UG score of 460 have been admitted to Ayurveda courses. Likewise, Reserved category candidates have been allotted seats even at a rank of 3.2 lakh, and with scores as low as 400.