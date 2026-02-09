Appeals Against Land Acquisition Award Are Not Barred Under Limitation Law, Says SC
The bench said impugned judgments of high courts are set aside insofar as the issue of Section 5 application of the 1963 Act is concerned.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that appeals filed against the compensation awarded for land acquisition are not barred under the limitation act, and the high court can condone the delay upon filing such petitions.
A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and SC Sharma answered the legal question while examining the interplay between Section 74 read with Section 103 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and provisions of the Limitation Act, 1963.
The bench was dealing with a batch of matters wherein the high courts had dismissed the first appeals filed by the appellant(s) under Section 74 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, as being barred by limitation.
“Section 24(1)(a) of the 2013 Act is applicable to all those cases where awards are passed after the commencement of the 2013 Act. For passing the award under Section 24(1)(a), the provisions of the 2013 Act alone will have to be followed, except for the rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements”, said the bench.
Section 24(1)(a) of the 2013 Act stipulates that for land acquisition proceedings initiated under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, where no award under Section 11 of the said Land Acquisition Act has been made, then, all provisions of the 2013 Act relating to the determination of compensation shall apply.
“The first appeals before the high courts should be treated as ones under Section 74 of the 2013 Act and not under Section 54 of the 1894 Act. Section 74 of the 2013 Act does not bar the application of Section 5 of the 1963 (Limitation) Act. Consequently, all the applications seeking condonation of delay in preferring the first appeals before the High Courts under Section 74 of the 2013 Act stand allowed”, said the apex court.
The bench said all the impugned judgments, of the high courts, are set aside insofar as the issue of application of Section 5 of the 1963 Act is concerned.
The bench said the respective state governments will have to take necessary measures and issue appropriate directions to the officers dealing with the appeals under Section 74 of the 2013 Act against the awards passed after the commencement of the 2013 Act to ensure that the appeals are filed as provided under Section 74 of the 2013 Act.
The bench said aggrieved parties can file appeals in the high courts against the award passed by the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority established under the 2013 Act, which will be treated as the first appeals and as ones under Section 74 of the 2013 Act.
“There is no difficulty in holding that the 2013 Act is a special Act. It may also be called a complete code to an extent, especially when an award passed by the authority becomes a decree, and the jurisdiction of the civil court is barred,” the top court said.
It said Section 103 of the 2013 Act clearly states that the provisions of this law shall be in addition to and not in derogation of any other law for the time being in force. The bench said it facilitates adequate borrowing from other enactments, and added, " In fact, the completeness of the 2013 Act comes from such borrowing, including from the 1963 Act".
The bench said Section 5 of the 1963 Act must be construed with respect to an appeal or an application during its pendency or an application pending the suit, or any other petition. In other words, it does not apply to original proceedings, and this view is fortified by the very heading of the provision itself, which provides for the extension of the prescribed period in “certain cases”, it said.
“The provision gives adequate discretion to the court to condone the delay while facilitating and aiding justice to the parties. It provides only for an extension of the prescribed period. Therefore, the prescribed period, which is the period of limitation arrived at after computation, can be extended by the court on satisfaction of sufficient cause”, said the bench.
The top court set aside all the orders of the high courts, which had dismissed the first appeals filed by the farmers under Section 74 of the 2013 law as being barred by limitation.