ETV Bharat / bharat

Appeals Against Land Acquisition Award Are Not Barred Under Limitation Law, Says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that appeals filed against the compensation awarded for land acquisition are not barred under the limitation act, and the high court can condone the delay upon filing such petitions.

A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and SC Sharma answered the legal question while examining the interplay between Section 74 read with Section 103 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and provisions of the Limitation Act, 1963.

The bench was dealing with a batch of matters wherein the high courts had dismissed the first appeals filed by the appellant(s) under Section 74 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, as being barred by limitation.

“Section 24(1)(a) of the 2013 Act is applicable to all those cases where awards are passed after the commencement of the 2013 Act. For passing the award under Section 24(1)(a), the provisions of the 2013 Act alone will have to be followed, except for the rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements”, said the bench.

Section 24(1)(a) of the 2013 Act stipulates that for land acquisition proceedings initiated under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, where no award under Section 11 of the said Land Acquisition Act has been made, then, all provisions of the 2013 Act relating to the determination of compensation shall apply.

“The first appeals before the high courts should be treated as ones under Section 74 of the 2013 Act and not under Section 54 of the 1894 Act. Section 74 of the 2013 Act does not bar the application of Section 5 of the 1963 (Limitation) Act. Consequently, all the applications seeking condonation of delay in preferring the first appeals before the High Courts under Section 74 of the 2013 Act stand allowed”, said the apex court.

The bench said all the impugned judgments, of the high courts, are set aside insofar as the issue of application of Section 5 of the 1963 Act is concerned.