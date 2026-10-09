ETV Bharat / bharat

Appealing For Reinstatement, BSF Tradesmen Dismissed For 'Fraud' Skill Certificates Speak Of Financial Difficulties

New Delhi: For Upendra Kumar, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, who is the sole breadwinner in a family of 10, life has turned into a struggle for survival, after he lost his job with the Border Security Force (BSF). Kumar is among nearly 400 tradesmen, including cooks and water carriers, whose services were terminated, following allegations that they had submitted fraudulent skill development certificates during recruitment.

The dismissed personnel, recruited through the government’s Rozgar Mela initiative, are now seeking reinstatement, arguing that they were victims of an alleged online fraud involving certificates issued in the name of the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). They maintain that they had obtained the documents through online channels without any intention of submitting forged credentials.

The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association has taken up their case with the government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, grant relief to the affected personnel and facilitate their reinstatement.

The dismissed tradesmen have assembled at CGO Complex outside the BSF headquarters to press for their demands.

“I joined the BSF as a cook in 2024, and served till March 21 last year. Suddenly, the BSF authorities terminated my job,” said Kumar to ETV Bharat. A termination letter accessed by ETV Bharat cites the alleged submission of a fraudulent cooking certificate as the reason for his dismissal.

Recruitment Certificates Under Scrutiny

According to the affected personnel, candidates recruited as cooks and water carriers were required to produce an NSQF Level-1 qualification in food production or kitchen operations, issued through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) or an institute recognised by it.

The personnel claim they obtained the certificates online, and submitted them believing the documents to be valid. They allege they were subsequently held responsible for irregularities in the certification process, even though they had completed the prescribed recruitment formalities and received appointment letters.

Fighting to retain their jobs (ETV Bharat)

A representation submitted by the association to the BSF Director General Praveen Kumar has sought humanitarian consideration for the dismissed personnel. It argues that the candidates were victims of cyber fraud, rather than deliberate perpetrators of document forgery.

The representation also refers to information obtained from the NSDC under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. According to the association, the response stated that no certificate had been generated on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal for the relevant courses during the period from 2015 to 2023.

The association has cited this response to question the authenticity of the online certification channels, through which the candidates claim to have obtained their documents. It urged the authorities to examine how the certificates were issued, whether the candidates were misled by fraudulent operators, and whether the recruits should be held responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Association Cites Precedents, Seeks Humanitarian Relief

In its representation, the association has also cited two cases, in which, it claims, individuals were allowed to continue in service following intervention by the authorities. The letter refers to Pooja Sharma, who was reportedly given an opportunity to serve as a sweeper, and Pranjyoti Barman, who was retained in service following the intervention of the Assam government.