ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Appalling And Shocking’, SC On Undertrial Not Being Produced Before Court On 55 Dates, Orders Probe

The Supreme Court bench granted bail to the petitioner who is an accused in an attempt-to-murder case. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has deplored the approach of the Maharashtra Police for not producing an undertrial prisoner before the trial court on 55 of the 85 dates.

A bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra ordered a probe by the state's director general of prisons and asked him to submit a report, and granted bail to one Shashi alias Shahi Chikna Vivekanand Jurmani. The petitioner is an accused in an attempt-to-murder case.

“We are shocked at the conduct of the State authorities. The production of an accused before the court is not only to ensure speedy trial but more importantly, as a safeguard so that the prisoner is not abused otherwise, and he comes directly in contact with the court so as to air his grievances, if any, against the authorities”, said the bench, in an order passed on Tuesday.

The bench deprecated the fact that despite the trial in progress in the case, he was not produced before the court 55 times out of the 85 dates given by it.

The bench said, “We find that there has been a grave infraction of such a fundamental safeguard, which is appalling and shocking. We deprecate the same”.