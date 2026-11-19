'Apology Merely An Escape Route': Sanjay Raut Demands FIR Against Shaina NC For 'Tearing' Bal Thackeray's Photograph
Raut also urged police to specify under which specific sections the case is registered against the Sena breakaway faction leader.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut has demanded registration of an FIR against leader of the Sena's breakaway faction Shaina NC for allegedly tearing a photograph of the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray at a recent presser in Mumbai.
A political row has erupted across Maharashtra after Shaina, at a presser, meant to lodge a protest against Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', was seen tearing a photograph featuring Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and Bal Thackeray.
जय महाराष्ट्र! श्रीमान @Dev_Fadnavis जी आज अमित शहा यांच्या शिंदे गटातील पाच गद्दारांनी एकत्र येऊन आदरणीय बाळासाहेबांचा फोटो जाहिरपणे फाडल्याची घटना घडली आहे. हे कृत्य निंदनीय आणि संतापजनक आहे, बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांना महाराष्ट्राने राष्ट्रपुरुषाचा दर्जा दिला आहे. त्यांच्या प्रतीमेची किंवा फोटोची अशी जाणीवपूर्वक विटंबना करणे हे केवळ एका महान व्यक्तीविरुद्धचे कृत्य नसून समाजातील भावनांना ठेच पोहोचवणारे, सार्वजनिक शांतता भंग करणारे आणि दोन गटांत तेढ निर्माण करणारे गंभीर कृत्य आहे. भारतात राष्ट्रपुरुषांच्या अपमानासाठी स्वतंत्र कायदा आहे भारतीय न्याय संहिता (BNS), २०२३ अंतर्गत खालील कलमांखाली गुन्हेगारांवर कारवाई होऊ शकते: • BNS कलम १९६ (जुने IPC १५३A): धर्म, जात, समुदाय किंवा गटांच्या आधारावर शत्रुत्व/तेढ निर्माण करणे — ३ ते ५ वर्षांपर्यंत कारावास किंवा दंड किंवा दोन्ही. • BNS कलम ३५३ (जुने IPC ५०५): सार्वजनिक शांतता भंग होईल अशी विधाने/कृत्ये — ३ वर्षांपर्यंत कारावास, दंड किंवा दोन्ही. • BNS कलम ३५२ (जुने IPC ५०४): हेतुपुरस्सर अपमान करून शांतता भंगास प्रवृत्त करणे — २ वर्षांपर्यंत कारावास किंवा दंड किंवा दोन्ही. • BNS कलम २९८ (जुने IPC २९५): एखाद्या वर्गाच्या भावना दुखावण्याच्या उद्देशाने पवित्र मानल्या जाणाऱ्या वस्तूची/प्रतिमेची नासधूस — २ वर्षांपर्यंत कारावास किंवा दंड किंवा दोन्ही. तसेच, सार्वजनिक मालमत्ता नुकसान प्रतिबंधक कायदा, १९८४ अंतर्गतही कारवाई होऊ शकते. ही घटना केवळ राजकीय प्रतिस्पर्धा नाही, तर कायद्याची अवहेलना आहे. पोलिसांनी तात्काळ गुन्हा दाखल करून आरोपींवर कारवाई करावी. गृहमंत्री फडणवीस,या प्रकरणात तरी कर्तव्य भावना दाखवा,बाळासाहेबां सारख्या राष्ट्रपुरुषांच्या सन्मानाची अशी थट्टा सहन केली जाणार नाही. @DevenBhartiIPS @AmitShah @PMOIndia #BalasahebThackeray #LawAndOrder #BNS2023 https://t.co/RfH2bH9y6t— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 18, 2026
Even as Shaina has apologised for her act, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded that the police register a case against Shaina NC and take strict action against her. He further urged the authorities to specify under which law and which legal sections they intend to initiate action.
At a presser on Thursday, Raut launched a scathing attack at the Mahayuti coalition partners and alleged that union Home Minister Amit Shah’s party “first split the Shiv Sena and has now gone on to tear a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray”. He labelled the Eknath Shinde led Sena faction as "Shah Sena."
On November 18, spokespersons for the Shinde-led faction held a press conference to protest against references made to Veer Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi’s book. During the event, pages from the book were torn as a form of protest. However, the incident took a new, controversial turn when a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray was also torn by Shaina. After a video of the incident began circulating on social media, the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) targeted Eknath Shinde and Shaina over the act.
Raut expressed intense anger over the incident. He asserted that the late Bal Thackeray was a “revered national figure of Maharashtra, and desecrating his photograph is an affront to the state’s identity and the sentiments of its people”.
Pointing out that there is a provision for a three-year prison sentence for insulting such national figures, Raut questioned the stance of the police. He demanded that the police clarify exactly which laws and sections will be invoked for action, insisting that the matter must not be suppressed due to political pressure.
The Sena leader also demanded that a case be registered against Shaina NC and that legal action be taken against her.
Meanwhile, Shaina NC has issued an apology via a social media post. She stated that her actions and remarks were deliberately distorted. "It was never my intention to show disrespect toward Balasaheb; on the contrary, I draw inspiration from the fiery ideals he upheld throughout his life," Shaina NC said.
"Some people and some relationships find a permanent place in one’s heart. 'Hinduhrudaysamrat' (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray was one such figure in my life—a father-like, revered, and god-like presence.
Hinduhriday Balasaheb was always like a guardian and mentor to me. His blessings, his ideology, and his devotion to Hindutva and Swatantryaveer Savarkar are my greatest inspiration No matter how hard anyone tries to spread misunderstandings, the respect and devotion I hold for Balasaheb in my heart can never diminish.@Shivsenaofc— Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 19, 2026
'Apology merely an escape route'
Reacting to Shaina NC's apology over her act, Raut hit back saying the Sena breakaway faction leader had initially denied tearing the photograph while an apology was offered only later amid severe backlash.
“Why was an apology not tendered at the very beginning? Those involved should have expressed regret the moment the incident occurred. One cannot evade responsibility by apologizing only after the issue has escalated; such an apology is nothing more than an escape route”.
Raut warned of intense protest against Shaina NC in coming days in case the action was not taken.
Congress leader Nana Patole too condemned the incident, demanding that a case be registered against “those who insulted a national figure and that the individuals responsible should apologize to the nation”.
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