ETV Bharat / bharat

'Apology Merely An Escape Route': Sanjay Raut Demands FIR Against Shaina NC For 'Tearing' Bal Thackeray's Photograph

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut has demanded registration of an FIR against leader of the Sena's breakaway faction Shaina NC for allegedly tearing a photograph of the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray at a recent presser in Mumbai.

A political row has erupted across Maharashtra after Shaina, at a presser, meant to lodge a protest against Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', was seen tearing a photograph featuring Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and Bal Thackeray.

Even as Shaina has apologised for her act, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded that the police register a case against Shaina NC and take strict action against her. He further urged the authorities to specify under which law and which legal sections they intend to initiate action.

At a presser on Thursday, Raut launched a scathing attack at the Mahayuti coalition partners and alleged that union Home Minister Amit Shah’s party “first split the Shiv Sena and has now gone on to tear a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray”. He labelled the Eknath Shinde led Sena faction as "Shah Sena."

On November 18, spokespersons for the Shinde-led faction held a press conference to protest against references made to Veer Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi’s book. During the event, pages from the book were torn as a form of protest. However, the incident took a new, controversial turn when a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray was also torn by Shaina. After a video of the incident began circulating on social media, the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) targeted Eknath Shinde and Shaina over the act.

Raut expressed intense anger over the incident. He asserted that the late Bal Thackeray was a “revered national figure of Maharashtra, and desecrating his photograph is an affront to the state’s identity and the sentiments of its people”.

Pointing out that there is a provision for a three-year prison sentence for insulting such national figures, Raut questioned the stance of the police. He demanded that the police clarify exactly which laws and sections will be invoked for action, insisting that the matter must not be suppressed due to political pressure.

The Sena leader also demanded that a case be registered against Shaina NC and that legal action be taken against her.