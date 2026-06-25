ETV Bharat / bharat

Apologise To Young People, Resign For 'Failures': Rahul On Pradhan's 'Terrorist' Remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his "terrorist" remark against protesting students, saying he must immediately apologise to crores of young people in this country and resign for his "failures".

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said labelling anyone who questions the government as a "traitor" is the BJP's politics.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Intoxicated by the arrogance of power, the Modi government has reached a point where the Education Minister labels students demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future as 'terrorists'."

"Just think about it: the person whose failures led to so many paper leaks, under whose watch 20 students lost their lives, and who plunged the futures of crores of young people into darkness—is today branding the aggrieved students and those raising their voices for them as 'terrorists'," the former Congress chief said.