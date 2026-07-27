ETV Bharat / bharat

'Apologise To Students, Take Action Against Those Who Attacked Students': Rahul To PM

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference outside 10 Janpath in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the Modi government over allegations that AK-47 rifles were used to target protesting students in Bihar and demanded that action be taken against those who attacked the students.

Gandhi also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the students. The central government is "dishonest", and reform is beyond its capability, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha charged.

"The entire system is downright murderous against students. Reports are coming in that AK-47s have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds have been arrested and booked under FIRs," Gandhi said in a social media post on X in Hindi.

"Modi ji, what happened to your promise that no FIRs would be filed against students and that they would be released? Instead, they are being subjected to deadly attacks and brutality," he said.