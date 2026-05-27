ETV Bharat / bharat

Apex Court Upholds Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Ban On Online Gaming

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of laws enacted by the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments banning online games played for stakes, including games of skill such as rummy and poker.

During the hearing, the bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that online gaming platforms are not mere intermediaries but should be treated as suppliers amenable to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on levies and taxes, thus upholding the levy of GST on online gaming activities as constitutionally valid.

"Since betting and gambling are treated as res extra commercium (things outside commerce), no fundamental right can be claimed to carry on such activities," the bench observed.

The bench said online gaming activities, including fantasy sports and other games played on digital platforms involving staking upon uncertain outcomes, constitute betting and gambling for the GST framework. "The levy of GST on the supply of actionable claims arising from betting and gambling is constitutionally valid and does not transgress Articles 366(12) and 366(12A) of the Constitution," the bench observed.