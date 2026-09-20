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Apex Court Now Shifting From Anthropocentric To Ecocentric Approach: SC Judge Justice B V Nagarathna

Supreme Court Judge B. V. Nagarathna during the valedictory session of the International Conference on ‘The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics’, organized by the National Green Tribunal, in New Delhi on Sunday, September 20, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Describing the contribution of the Supreme Court to environmental jurisprudence as "overwhelming and significant", its judge B V Nagarathna on Sunday said the apex court is now pushing for a shift from an anthropocentric to an ecocentric approach on this aspect.

"Environmental adjudication is an exercise in foresight, requiring courts to govern the present with an alert consciousness of the future," she said. She was addressing the valedictory session of a two-day international conference on the topic 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics' organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the Vigyan Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

Environmental law must move away from treating nature as property, commodity or resource, Justice Nagarathna said while highlighting that Indian traditions have long placed human beings within, and not above, the natural order.

"The contribution of the Supreme Court to environmental jurisprudence has been overwhelming and significant. In fact, the Supreme Court is now pushing for a shift from an anthropocentric approach to an ecocentric approach in matters of environment," Justice Nagarathna said.

An anthropocentric approach regards human beings as the central or most vital element in the universe, while an ecocentric approach places the natural environment and ecosystems at the centre of moral consideration, rather than just human beings.

She said this entails recognising that human interests do not, by virtue of being human, enjoy automatic precedence over the interests of the non-human world. Rather, humans bear obligations towards non-human life that exist independently of their utility to them.

"In recent years, courts across many jurisdictions, including the Supreme Court, have emerged as central actors in giving concrete meaning to the idea of environmental justice. "This aligns environmental protection with substantive equality, insisting that environmental governance must account not only for aggregated outcomes but for their differentiated social impacts," she said.

The apex court judge said that the consequences of environmental decisions are felt differently across regions, jurisdictions, communities and generations. "Some bear the brunt of degradation more sharply, while others enjoy the benefits of development more fully. This places before us the question of balancing.

"Environmental governance will frequently require reconciliation between development and conservation, between competing uses of natural resources and between present needs and future interests," Justice Nagarathna said. She said that such governance is shaped at the intersection of multiple and often competing domains: science, economics, technology, ethics and even politics.

"Legal standards must therefore remain responsive to new information. In today's world, we increasingly face transboundary environmental crises, pollution, climate change, biodiversity loss, and the degradation of our shared ecosystems," the SC judge said.

She underlined that environmental protection is a matter of global regulation, requiring states to account for the consequences of their actions beyond their own territorial limits.

"The international community's engagement with climate change has acquired institutional urgency through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its annual conferences of the parties. In that sense, environmental protection has become an arena in which national action and international responsibility are inseparable," Justice Nagarathna said.

She said the discussions at the present conference have reinforced precisely the point that rivers, forests, oceans, air and ecosystems do not recognise political boundaries and that climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, land degradation and water scarcity are interconnected challenges.

Justice Nagarathna said that effective management of these challenges depends upon cooperation between jurisdictions, sharing of knowledge and resources, and equitable responsibility sharing among nations.