Apex Court Directs Harayana STF To Immediately Release Delhi-Based Lawyer Held In Murder Case
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Apex Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of a Delhi-based advocate, Vikram Singh, arrested by the special task force (STF) of Haryana police in connection with a murder case. The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, while senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the lawyer.
After hearing submissions from Singh, the bench directed that his counsel be released forthwith on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 19.
The top court directed its registrar (judicial) to communicate the order to the Gurugram police commissioner for immediate compliance.
Singh, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since July 2019, is presently lodged in Faridabad Jail. The plea said that instead of respecting the independence of the Bar, the investigating agency has sought to criminalise the petitioner's professional association with his clients, thereby undermining the rule of law and the sanctity of the advocate–client relationship.
It further said the petitioner has represented several clients in criminal cases between 2021 and 2025, including persons alleged to have connections with one Kapil Sangwan alias 'Nandu', which were undertaken purely in the discharge of his professional obligations and in conformity with the Advocates Act, 1961 and the standards of professional ethics.
The plea argued that the lawyer was targeted after applying to a court alleging custodial assault on one of his clients, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who reportedly suffered a leg fracture while in the STF custody.
The plea contended that the retaliatory action by the investigating agency culminated in his illegal arrest on October 31 without any written grounds or independent witnesses, in violation of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.
