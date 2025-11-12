ETV Bharat / bharat

Apex Court Directs Harayana STF To Immediately Release Delhi-Based Lawyer Held In Murder Case

New Delhi: The Apex Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of a Delhi-based advocate, Vikram Singh, arrested by the special task force (STF) of Haryana police in connection with a murder case. The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, while senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the lawyer.

After hearing submissions from Singh, the bench directed that his counsel be released forthwith on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 19.

The top court directed its registrar (judicial) to communicate the order to the Gurugram police commissioner for immediate compliance.

Singh, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since July 2019, is presently lodged in Faridabad Jail. The plea said that instead of respecting the independence of the Bar, the investigating agency has sought to criminalise the petitioner's professional association with his clients, thereby undermining the rule of law and the sanctity of the advocate–client relationship.