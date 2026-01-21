ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Liquor Scam: SC Extends Interim Protection To Three Accused In Rs 3,500-Crore

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim protection to three accused, who were asked to surrender by the high court in the alleged Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

However, the bench declined to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which cancelled the default bail granted to the accused. The top court asked the accused to move the trial court for regular bail.