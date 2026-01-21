ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Liquor Scam: SC Extends Interim Protection To Three Accused In Rs 3,500-Crore

The High Court had cancelled the default bail and directed them to surrender before the trial court on November 26 and apply for regular bail.

The High Court had cancelled the default bail and directed them to surrender before the trial court on November 26 and apply for regular bail.
File Photo: Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim protection to three accused, who were asked to surrender by the high court in the alleged Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

However, the bench declined to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which cancelled the default bail granted to the accused. The top court asked the accused to move the trial court for regular bail.

The high court, on November 19 last year, had cancelled the default bail and directed them to surrender before the trial court on November 26 and apply for regular bail. Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to Andhra Pradesh and others on the pleas of Balaji Govindappa, Pellakuru Krishna Mohan Reddy and K Dhanunjaya Reddy and protected them from surrender till further orders.

Dhanunjaya Reddy is a retired IAS officer and was a secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Krishna Mohan Reddy was the OSD to then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa was a director of Bharati Cements.

The prosecution alleged a political-business nexus, highlighting manipulation in liquor procurement between 2019 and 2024 (during the previous YSRCP government), suppression of popular brands, preferential orders to new labels and systematic receipt of kickbacks.

Also Read

  1. SC Puts On Hold Rajasthan HC Order To Remove Liquor Shops Within 500 Metres Of Highways
  2. Liquor Scam Cases: SC Defers Hearing On Chhattisgarh Govt's Plea Against Bail To Bhupesh Baghel's Son
  3. Telangana Records Liquor Sales Worth Rs 1,000 Crore In Three Days

TAGGED:

AP LIQUOR SCAM
3 500 CRORE LIQUOR SCAM
SC ON AP LIQUOR SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.