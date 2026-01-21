AP Liquor Scam: SC Extends Interim Protection To Three Accused In Rs 3,500-Crore
The High Court had cancelled the default bail and directed them to surrender before the trial court on November 26 and apply for regular bail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim protection to three accused, who were asked to surrender by the high court in the alleged Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
However, the bench declined to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which cancelled the default bail granted to the accused. The top court asked the accused to move the trial court for regular bail.
The high court, on November 19 last year, had cancelled the default bail and directed them to surrender before the trial court on November 26 and apply for regular bail. Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to Andhra Pradesh and others on the pleas of Balaji Govindappa, Pellakuru Krishna Mohan Reddy and K Dhanunjaya Reddy and protected them from surrender till further orders.
Dhanunjaya Reddy is a retired IAS officer and was a secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Krishna Mohan Reddy was the OSD to then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa was a director of Bharati Cements.
The prosecution alleged a political-business nexus, highlighting manipulation in liquor procurement between 2019 and 2024 (during the previous YSRCP government), suppression of popular brands, preferential orders to new labels and systematic receipt of kickbacks.
