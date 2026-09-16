ETV Bharat / bharat

AP CM Naidu Inaugurates Facelifted SV Museum With 19 Galleries, 14,000 Artefacts In Tirumala

Tirupati: The Sri Venkateswara (SV) Museum in Tirumala has been modernised with 19 galleries, more than 14,000 artefacts and immersive 3D and 7D technologies, offering visitors a detailed look at the history, spirituality, art and architecture associated with the hill shrine.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the renovated museum on Wednesday as part of his Tirumala-Tirupati tour. The facility, developed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has been revamped to international standards.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at SV Museum in Tirumala (ETV Bharat)

The project was completed with a combined donation of Rs 145 crore, including Rs 125 crore from TCS and Rs 20 crore from the MAP organisation.

Spread across 1.25 lakh square feet, the museum has a G+3 structure. It showcases the history of Tirumala, the glory of Lord Srinivasa, offerings made by kings, and devotional works of poets and singers, Hindu Dharma, temple architecture, Indian sculptures, and other aspects of the region’s spiritual heritage.

The museum’s history dates back to the 1980s, when a ‘Hall of Antiques’ was located in the 'Veyi Kalla Mandapam' or Thousand-Pillar Hall, opposite the main temple. In the 1990s, the Hall of Antiques was shifted to a building opposite the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. It houses numerous offerings made to the Lord by the Pallava, Chola, Pandya, and Vijayanagara kings.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at SV Museum in Tirumala (ETV Bharat)

The renovated museum is open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM. The general entry fee is Rs 50, while entry to the museum along with the ‘Brahmanda Gallery’ costs Rs 200.

The museum uses holographic displays, spatial sound, and 360-degree interactive displays to present its exhibits. A motion-sensor lighting system has also been installed, ensuring that lights are switched on only in areas where visitors are present.