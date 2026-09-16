AP CM Naidu Inaugurates Facelifted SV Museum With 19 Galleries, 14,000 Artefacts In Tirumala
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the modernised SV Museum in Tirumala, featuring 19 galleries, 14,000 artefacts, and immersive technologies.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Tirupati: The Sri Venkateswara (SV) Museum in Tirumala has been modernised with 19 galleries, more than 14,000 artefacts and immersive 3D and 7D technologies, offering visitors a detailed look at the history, spirituality, art and architecture associated with the hill shrine.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the renovated museum on Wednesday as part of his Tirumala-Tirupati tour. The facility, developed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has been revamped to international standards.
The project was completed with a combined donation of Rs 145 crore, including Rs 125 crore from TCS and Rs 20 crore from the MAP organisation.
Spread across 1.25 lakh square feet, the museum has a G+3 structure. It showcases the history of Tirumala, the glory of Lord Srinivasa, offerings made by kings, and devotional works of poets and singers, Hindu Dharma, temple architecture, Indian sculptures, and other aspects of the region’s spiritual heritage.
The museum’s history dates back to the 1980s, when a ‘Hall of Antiques’ was located in the 'Veyi Kalla Mandapam' or Thousand-Pillar Hall, opposite the main temple. In the 1990s, the Hall of Antiques was shifted to a building opposite the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. It houses numerous offerings made to the Lord by the Pallava, Chola, Pandya, and Vijayanagara kings.
The renovated museum is open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM. The general entry fee is Rs 50, while entry to the museum along with the ‘Brahmanda Gallery’ costs Rs 200.
The museum uses holographic displays, spatial sound, and 360-degree interactive displays to present its exhibits. A motion-sensor lighting system has also been installed, ensuring that lights are switched on only in areas where visitors are present.
The facility has high-speed elevators, air-conditioned galleries, drinking water facilities, and restrooms. Mobile phones, cameras, bags, and footwear are not permitted inside the museum. Locker facilities have been provided for visitors to keep these belongings.
The 'SV Gallery' on the ground floor uses 3D image projections to showcase the idol of the presiding deity, Srivaru, along with several ornaments, such as the Shikhamani, diamond crown, Makara Kundalas (earrings), Sahasranama Mala (garland of thousand names), Surya Katari (sword), and Dashavatara Vaddanams (waist belts), as well as displays of floral and textile adornments.
The stone sculpture gallery features Chala or movable, Achala or immovable, and Chalachala or semi-movable idols commissioned by kings during different periods. Sculptures of Sri Krishna, Lakshmi Narasimha, and Bhuvaraha Swamy are displayed in soapstone, black and green granite, and marble.
The bronze gallery preserves metal idols, crafted using the ancient 'lost-wax' technique. The exhibits include Nataraja, the Saptamatrukas, Sridevi, Bhudevi, Radha-Krishna, and Hayagriva.
The art gallery displays paintings by artists such as Bapu and Krishna Rao, along with depictions of Virat Purusha and the Dashavatara, or the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Rare photographs related to Tirumala, devotional songs inscribed on copper plates by Annamacharya, and ancient coins are also on display.
The first floor showcases the architectural and sculptural grandeur of the temple. A major exhibit is the gold plating, weighing approximately 400 kg, originally intended for the Ananda Nilayam, the sanctum sanctorum. The floor also has galleries displaying ancient traditional weapons, musical instruments, and ritual paraphernalia.
The second floor features large-screen displays showcasing the Trinity, Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara, representing the cosmic forces of creation, preservation, and dissolution. It also has exhibits on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, the Vedas, and ancient scriptures.
The ‘Brahmanda Gallery’ on the third floor is the centrepiece of the museum. Using 7D and immersive technologies, it presents the mysteries of creation, planets, the infinite cycle of time, and the Viswaroopam, or cosmic form, of the Lord. The museum’s roof has 17 gopurams, or tower structures, featuring carvings depicting the lives of devotees such as Annamayya, Tarigonda Vengamamba, and Ramanujacharya. The carvings also depict episodes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Before inaugurating the museum, Naidu also inaugurated the Pilgrim Experience Centre at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex and launched electric buses donated by Reliance and Bharat Biotech at Narayanagiri Gardens. He then travelled by bus from Narayanagiri Gardens to the SV Museum for its inauguration.
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