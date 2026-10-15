ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Anything Is Possible In Politics’: Pilot On Captain Amarinder’s Congress Return Speculation

New Delhi: “Anything is possible in politics,” says Congress’ Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot over the speculation that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh may return to the Congress fold.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Pilot hailed Singh, who is popularly referred to as Captain, saying he served Punjab “well” and is a “man of a very tall stature”.

Pilot, however, stressed that he has not spoken with Singh personally about what his future plans are about joining or leaving any party. Pilot's remarks come against the backdrop of Singh's recent critical comments about his party BJP and his apparent disgruntlement with the saffron outfit.

Asked about Singh's adverse remarks against the BJP and the speculation over the possibility of his returning to the Congress fold, Pilot told PTI, “As far as Captain sahab is concerned, I've known him personally since I was very young. And I've worked closely with him. Personally, I've not had any interaction with him on this particular issue. But like they say, politics mein 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai' (Anything is possible in politics)?”

“I mean, who knows? I think he's actually, just like me, part of the armed forces. He's served Punjab well. And he's a man of a very tall stature, certainly. How the BJP has taken to him, I'm not sure,” Pilot said.

“I've seen those comments that you're referring to. But I've not spoken to him personally about what his future plans are about joining or leaving any party,” Pilot stressed.

On people of tall stature expecting tall positions in the party for returning, Pilot said, “I don't know what he's (Captain) thinking. I've not spoken to him or had any communication on that front. Time will tell what happens. I can't say anything right now.”