ETV Bharat / bharat

Anyone Trying To Distort NEET Retest To Face Full Might And Weight Of Law: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Friday warned that the full might and weight of law will fall on anyone who tries to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity of the NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21.

This was conveyed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan at a meeting where he reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions with National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh.

During the meeting, Somanathan emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders, the statement said.

"The central government, state governments and district administration are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination," the statement quoted the cabinet secretary as saying.