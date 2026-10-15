ETV Bharat / bharat

'Any Terror Act Originating From Pakistan Would Invite An Even Stronger Response': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Reiterating India’s stand on cross-border terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that any further terrorist acts originating from Pakistan would invite an even stronger response. He emphasised that while India’s cultural ethos favoured dialogue, coexistence and peaceful resolution of disputes, its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren’t just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation’s approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source,” Singh said at a Defence Conclave here.

He added that since 2014, the ‘shelf life’ of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India.

The Defence Minister termed strength and capability as essential to maintaining peace, and underlined that India hopes for peace, but remains prepared for war that sometimes becomes necessary to protect the nation. “Our commitment to peace remains steadfast, yet we are fully prepared to confront any challenge. Our goal is to build an India that, while advocating for peace, remains vigilant when it comes to security and is fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity, and national interests,” he said.

On the evolving security landscape, Rajnath Singh underscored the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness in an era of hybrid, high-tech and hyper warfare. He highlighted the growing complexity of security threats in the digital age, identifying what he described as the ‘5D Security Threat’ - Disinformation, Destabilisation, Disruption, Deception and Destruction.

He pointed out that terrorism was evolving beyond organised groups, and emerging threats include ‘lone-wolf’ attacks and ‘white-collar terrorism’, which make it increasingly difficult for security agencies to identify radicalised individuals and prevent potential attacks.

Singh referred to the recent incident involving a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash a passenger aircraft and Captain Smit Machhar who risked his life to avert a major terror attack. “The incident underscored the threat posed by lone-wolf attackers while demonstrating how the courage and commitment of an individual could thwart the designs of those driven by hatred. A single alert and courageous individual could help foil an entire terrorist plot. The fight against terrorism requires not only the capabilities of security agencies but also the active participation of aware and responsible citizens,” he said.

On defence preparedness, the Defence Minister underscored the need to combine ‘hard power’ with ‘soft power’ and called for a shift towards ‘smart power’. “Modern defence strategies must integrate precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions with cost-effective weaponry, human intelligence with artificial intelligence, and advanced systems with low-cost, agile and adaptable technologies to address evolving security challenges,” he said.

He attributed India’s growing confidence in its defence capabilities to reforms, changes in operational methods and a transformed mindset under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that in the last twelve-and-a-half years, the Government has shifted its focus from meeting immediate defence requirements to building an Aatmanirbhar and future-ready defence ecosystem.

He highlighted that reforms in licensing regulations and measures to improve ease of doing business helped expand the country’s defence manufacturing base, with more than 500 companies now engaged in the sector and hundreds of new industrial licences issued.

On the reforms in defence procurement, Rajnath Singh said priority is being given to domestic industries for the modernisation of the defence forces through measures such as Defence Acquisition Procedure and ‘Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured’ category. He noted that 75 per cent of the modernisation budget has been earmarked for procurement from Indian industries, adding that the reforms had strengthened collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The nation is shifting from a ‘Whole of Government Approach’ to a ‘Whole of Country Approach’ and, gradually to a ‘Whole of the People Approach’, with start-ups, MSMEs, individual innovators and large corporations contributing to national defence under the spirit of ‘Nation First’, he said.