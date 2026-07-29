ETV Bharat / bharat

Any Student Who Wants To Do Activism Should Face Police; I Faced During Emergency: JP Nadda In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, J.P. Nadda, on Wednesday said any student activist who wants to do activism should face police action. He said this when John Britas raised the issue of Delhi Police personnel barging into the CPI(M) office in Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges and sloganeering after members raised the issue of Delhi Police officials allegedly entering the national headquarters of the CPI(M) on Tuesday to arrest student leader Aishe Ghosh, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union. After papers and reports were laid, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan permitted members to raise matters with permission.

John Brittas of the CPI(M) drew the House’s attention to the incident. He said police personnel “barged into a national political party office, CPI(M), to arrest a student leader, Aishe Ghosh”.Brittas stated that her only alleged offence was participation in a student protest at Jantar Mantar.

When questioned, the officers cited pending cases from 2020-21. “I have no problem with Delhi Police action as this is a bipartisan issue, but it is shocking that they came without prior information to you (C.P. Radhakrishnan. What do they want - to send fear? I want the Home Minister to tell us what happened,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge seconded the concern, calling it “very shameful that police barge into a national party office and try to arrest a leader.” He demanded that the officers involved be punished.Opposition members continued sloganeering and pressed for action against the police personnel.

Responding to this, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda said he himself had been a student leader and was arrested during the Emergency. “It is normal law and order activity which the police have to take,” he remarked and said, “Any student who wants to do activism should face police; even I faced many times during the Emergency."