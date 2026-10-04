ETV Bharat / bharat

Any Process Which Disenfranchises Millions Of Indians Intrinsically Arbitrary: SC Judge Ujjal Bhuyan

He said any process that disenfranchises millions, reducing them to “second‑class citizens in their own country,” is “intrinsically arbitrary” and a negation of India’s constitutional order. “No amount of whataboutery can justify it,” he said, stressing that the right to vote, rooted in India’s freedom struggle and protected under Article 326, cannot be tinkered with or stripped away without notice.

Justice Bhuyan was delivering the valedictory address at the 19th NALSAR-Justice B.R. Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition 2026, in Hyderabad. Justice Bhuyan did not explicitly refer to the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. However, his remarks come as the SIR exercise faces mounting legal and political scrutiny, against the backdrop of deleting lakhs of names from electoral rolls.

He said that "if any process results in disenfranchising millions of Indian citizens, making them second-class citizens in their own country in the sense of being citizens without voting rights, such a process is intrinsically arbitrary.”

“No amount of whataboutery can justify it. It strikes at the very heart of the Constitution and I would go to the extent of saying that it is a negation of the constitutional order which we have adopted under the Constitution of India”, he added.

Justice Bhuyan said Indian citizens' right to vote is intertwined with India's long years of struggle against foreign rule. He said it is a manifestation of our freedom achieved after so much of struggle and sacrifice and Article 326 cannot be tinkered with at all. He said no authority can do it, no court can condone it, and no one is above the Constitution.