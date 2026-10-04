Any Process Which Disenfranchises Millions Of Indians Intrinsically Arbitrary: SC Judge Ujjal Bhuyan
Speaking at an event at the NALSAR University of Law here, he said the Indian Constitution does not provide for two classes.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 4, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid controversy over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday delivered a blistering critique of mass voter deletions.
He said any process that disenfranchises millions, reducing them to “second‑class citizens in their own country,” is “intrinsically arbitrary” and a negation of India’s constitutional order. “No amount of whataboutery can justify it,” he said, stressing that the right to vote, rooted in India’s freedom struggle and protected under Article 326, cannot be tinkered with or stripped away without notice.
Justice Bhuyan was delivering the valedictory address at the 19th NALSAR-Justice B.R. Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition 2026, in Hyderabad. Justice Bhuyan did not explicitly refer to the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. However, his remarks come as the SIR exercise faces mounting legal and political scrutiny, against the backdrop of deleting lakhs of names from electoral rolls.
He said that "if any process results in disenfranchising millions of Indian citizens, making them second-class citizens in their own country in the sense of being citizens without voting rights, such a process is intrinsically arbitrary.”
“No amount of whataboutery can justify it. It strikes at the very heart of the Constitution and I would go to the extent of saying that it is a negation of the constitutional order which we have adopted under the Constitution of India”, he added.
Justice Bhuyan said Indian citizens' right to vote is intertwined with India's long years of struggle against foreign rule. He said it is a manifestation of our freedom achieved after so much of struggle and sacrifice and Article 326 cannot be tinkered with at all. He said no authority can do it, no court can condone it, and no one is above the Constitution.
He said that the right to vote or the right to be included in the voters list cannot be detached from the persona of an Indian citizen. He said that detaching the right to vote or the right to be included in the voters list from an Indian citizen's persona would be like taking out the soul from the body. The Indian Constitution does not provide for two classes of citizens: those with voting rights and those without, he added.
He said, “Any process which leads to wholesale disenfranchisement of Indian citizens, making them citizens without voting rights, in my view would be violative of Articles 326 and 14 of the Constitution.”
Justice Bhuyan also referred to the Supreme Court's 2023 judgment in Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India, in which the apex court observed that a citizen's right to vote cannot be divorced from Article 326 and the right to be a voter and to vote forms the foundation of free and fair elections.
“Except in the case of a dead voter, the name of a voter once enlisted in the electoral roll cannot be deleted without notice and hearing,” he said, while referring to the apex court’s judgment in Lal Babu Hussain v. Electoral Registration Officer.
Concluding his speech, Justice Bhuyan said NALSAR students showed the country and the world what a university student, that too and a law student should be. He said You are brilliant, bold, and brave.
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