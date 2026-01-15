ETV Bharat / bharat

'Any Deletion On Ground Of Suspected Citizenship': SC To ECI On Voter Roll Deletions Beyond Standard Categories

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that deletions from the electoral roll are ordinarily confined to three categories: deaths, duplications, and migration. It further queried the Election Commission of India (ECI) as to whether any deletions had also been effected on the ground of suspected citizenship.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a batch of petitions, which have challenged the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in several states, including Bihar, raising constitutional questions on the scope of the poll panel's powers, citizenship, and the right to vote. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the ECI before the bench.

Justice Bagchi said, "I understand that it is one of the ECI's endeavours to have more electoral booths near the high-rise buildings to encourage rich people to come and vote". The judge added, "So, that the awareness of civic rights is not proportional with economic prosperity".

Dwivedi replied in the affirmative. The bench, in a lighter vein, said by the next election, it would not be a surprise that there is online voting. The CJI said technology can 100% ensure identity, no mischief, and no repetition.

Justice Bagchi observed that the eliminated names from the voter list are primarily three categories: dead, duplication, and migration. "These names have not been deleted on the grounds of lack of citizenship. But more in the form of purification (of the electoral roll)", asked Justice Bagchi.

Dwivedi replied in the affirmative. "But the hue and cry before the court was about the deletion of 65 lakh voters (in the Bihar Assembly poll)," said Dwivedi.

"We are not with the hue and cry. We want the ground reality as to the deletion. Your category of deletion earlier also, when you indicated, it is primarily in 3 categories: one is dead, there is no question of disenfranchisement; second is duplication, which again is purified and is not a case of disenfranchisement; thirdly, is migration where it is not a disenfranchisement as a whole, it is franchisement for a particular constituency", observed Justice Bagchi.

Justice Bagchi further queried, has there been any category of deletion from the electoral roll, which is on the ground of persons being of suspected citizenship. Dwivedi said he will check it.

The bench queried, there is a question of disenfranchisement, which is propping up because you do not have a constitutional duty of determining citizenship. "And, from ECI's contention, it is understood that it is the pruning of the voter list because of three categories: death, duplication, and migration, and none of them pertain to the issue of determination of citizenship", the bench orally observed.

Dwivedi said his client has provided a field to play and it is ensuring that it is free and fair, and the other side themselves said that some people made an application in Form 6 for the first time at the age of 40 and 50, and many citizens feel there is no point in getting on the voter list.

"This onus, which is talked about, should be more presented in the form of a constitutional duty, a democratic duty on the part of all of us, and it is an activity where everyone has to participate…", said Dwivedi.

"It is high time that the political parties…prominent agenda to persuade, convince and to encourage people to come forward and exercise their right to vote", said the CJI.