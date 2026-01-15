'Any Deletion On Ground Of Suspected Citizenship': SC To ECI On Voter Roll Deletions Beyond Standard Categories
Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the eliminated names from the voter list are primarily three categories: dead, duplication, and migration.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 15, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that deletions from the electoral roll are ordinarily confined to three categories: deaths, duplications, and migration. It further queried the Election Commission of India (ECI) as to whether any deletions had also been effected on the ground of suspected citizenship.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a batch of petitions, which have challenged the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in several states, including Bihar, raising constitutional questions on the scope of the poll panel's powers, citizenship, and the right to vote. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the ECI before the bench.
Justice Bagchi said, "I understand that it is one of the ECI's endeavours to have more electoral booths near the high-rise buildings to encourage rich people to come and vote". The judge added, "So, that the awareness of civic rights is not proportional with economic prosperity".
Dwivedi replied in the affirmative. The bench, in a lighter vein, said by the next election, it would not be a surprise that there is online voting. The CJI said technology can 100% ensure identity, no mischief, and no repetition.
Justice Bagchi observed that the eliminated names from the voter list are primarily three categories: dead, duplication, and migration. "These names have not been deleted on the grounds of lack of citizenship. But more in the form of purification (of the electoral roll)", asked Justice Bagchi.
Dwivedi replied in the affirmative. "But the hue and cry before the court was about the deletion of 65 lakh voters (in the Bihar Assembly poll)," said Dwivedi.
"We are not with the hue and cry. We want the ground reality as to the deletion. Your category of deletion earlier also, when you indicated, it is primarily in 3 categories: one is dead, there is no question of disenfranchisement; second is duplication, which again is purified and is not a case of disenfranchisement; thirdly, is migration where it is not a disenfranchisement as a whole, it is franchisement for a particular constituency", observed Justice Bagchi.
Justice Bagchi further queried, has there been any category of deletion from the electoral roll, which is on the ground of persons being of suspected citizenship. Dwivedi said he will check it.
The bench queried, there is a question of disenfranchisement, which is propping up because you do not have a constitutional duty of determining citizenship. "And, from ECI's contention, it is understood that it is the pruning of the voter list because of three categories: death, duplication, and migration, and none of them pertain to the issue of determination of citizenship", the bench orally observed.
Dwivedi said his client has provided a field to play and it is ensuring that it is free and fair, and the other side themselves said that some people made an application in Form 6 for the first time at the age of 40 and 50, and many citizens feel there is no point in getting on the voter list.
"This onus, which is talked about, should be more presented in the form of a constitutional duty, a democratic duty on the part of all of us, and it is an activity where everyone has to participate…", said Dwivedi.
"It is high time that the political parties…prominent agenda to persuade, convince and to encourage people to come forward and exercise their right to vote", said the CJI.
Dwivedi said the poll body is advertising all over the country that migrants, wherever they are, may come and vote, and trains are being run that you may come and vote. He said the organisations and political parties should ponder over the fact that only 67 per cent voted in the Bihar assembly polls.
"Despite this facility 30% are not voting. So, the concern of the political parties…should be in bringing out these people, convincing them to come out and vote…", said Dwivedi, adding that democracy is not a burden.
The CJI asked, the exercise of determining or identifying the legal and valid citizenship of a person for inclusion in the voter list is an exercise of cooperation and not an adversarial exercise, not that the poll body would sit as an authority suspecting the citizenship of everyone.
Dwivedi agreed with it. "It is only an invitation that please come forward with these documents to show that you are a citizen for inclusion of name in the voter list", observed the bench.
Dwivedi said in our SIR, every week draft roll copies are being provided to the political parties, and it is the cooperation and participation which is lacking. "It was a slightly disappointing experience for us also…we asked them to come and tell us something, barring one political party nobody (came)", observed the bench.
Dwivedi said political parties should have helped people to fill up the forms, and instead of taking out a procession against the ECI, "you should have brought that procession of people standing in queue. Please enrol us".
The poll body contended that it could determine citizenship only to the extent of registration as a voter and could not deport anyone or decide if a person has a visa to stay in India. Dwivedi submitted that adult suffrage, in its constitutional sense, consists of three distinct elements, all of which must be satisfied at the stage of registration.
He said if a person is found, upon proper reasoning, not to be a citizen and is still included on the rolls, it would "go against the grain of the Constitution." He relied on Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, to contend that Parliament has made it explicit that only citizens are entitled to be registered as electors.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said while there was no dispute that citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, the core question was whether the poll panel has the authority to determine citizenship at all.
The bench said the commission's stand was that it was only identifying citizens, not adjudicating citizenship in a broader sense. Dwivedi said the poll panel was adopting a liberal approach by accepting entries from the 2003 electoral rolls as a baseline, and the persons whose parents were present in the rolls before 2003 were being accepted, and those born between 1985 and 1986, who were eligible to vote in 2003, were included in the SIR.
The top court will continue to hear the matter on January 20 at 2 PM.
