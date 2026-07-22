ETV Bharat / bharat

Anurag Jain Appointed As NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Anurag Jain was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog on Wednesday.



Jain's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), said an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Anurag Jain, IAS (MP:89) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, till his approved tenure of extension in service and thereafter, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to his predecessor," the order read.



Jain is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and has held several key positions in the Centre and the state government during his administrative career. Earlier in April, the Centre appointed Economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri as the Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog. Lahiri replaced Suman K Bery.

