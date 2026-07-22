Anurag Jain Appointed As NITI Aayog CEO
A 1989-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, Jain has held several key positions in the Centre and the state government during his administrative career.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Anurag Jain was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog on Wednesday.
Jain's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), said an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Anurag Jain, IAS (MP:89) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, till his approved tenure of extension in service and thereafter, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to his predecessor," the order read.
Jain is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and has held several key positions in the Centre and the state government during his administrative career. Earlier in April, the Centre appointed Economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri as the Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog. Lahiri replaced Suman K Bery.
Along with him, Rajiv Gauba, Prof KV Raju, Prof Gobardhan Das, Dr M Srinivas and Professor Abhay Karandikar were also appointed as full-time members of the Aayog. Meanwhile, Gujarat has secured the top position among India's major States in NITI Aayog's first-ever Investment Friendliness Index 2026, reaffirming its standing as the country's leading investment destination.
According to the release, the state achieved the highest score of 56.6, ahead of Maharashtra (53.7) and Tamil Nadu (53.3), in an assessment of 17 major states. The Investment Friendliness Index evaluates States across 84 indicators under eight key pillars, covering every stage of the investment lifecycle from policy and governance to infrastructure, business facilitation and fiscal management.
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