Antwerp Court Clears Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi's Extradition: Officials

The order has come as a strong validation for India's case seeking Choksi's extradition.

A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.
File photo of Mehul Choksi (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:21 PM IST

New Delhi: A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

The order has come as a strong validation for India's case seeking his extradition, with Choksi having the option of appealing against the decision in a superior court in Belgium, they said.

"The order has come in our favour. The court has termed his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request valid. The first legal step in getting him extradited is now clear," a senior official said.

Choksi was arrested in Belgium in April based on an extradition request by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Last month, his bail plea was turned down by a court of appeal in Belgium.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of orchestrating one of India’s biggest bank scams, worth over Rs 13,000 crore (approx $1.8 billion), at Punjab National Bank (PNB). The scandal broke in 2018, sparking nationwide outrage and scrutiny of India’s public banking system.

Investigations revealed that the accused obtained Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai without proper sanction or collateral. These LoUs were allegedly used to secure credit from foreign banks including SBI (Mauritius and Frankfurt), Axis Bank (Hong Kong), and Bank of India (Antwerp).

