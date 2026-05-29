ETV Bharat / bharat

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: SC Dismisses Ex-Cop Pradeep Sharma's Discharge Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by former IPS officer Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma against a high court order rejecting his application for discharge in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren Sharma is chargesheeted for his alleged involvement in connection with Hiren's murder case following the February 25, 2021 bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, that the court can understand bail or anticipatory bail, but discharge in this case can't be granted at this stage. Rohatgi submitted that the only allegation against him was that he met another former police officer, Sachin Waze, in a conspiracy to eliminate Hiren.

"I have known him (Waze) since I was in force, but I am nowhere involved in the murder of Mansukh Hiren," he submitted. The bench, however, told Rohatgi that the court was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

On March 10, the high court dismissed an appeal of Sharma, 64, against the rejection of his discharge application by the NIA special sessions court in Mumbai, in the Hiren murder case. The trial court in February 2025 rejected Sharma's plea to drop the case, citing strong circumstantial evidence linking him to the crime.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the high court opposed Sharma's plea for discharge and his appeal against the trial court order. The agency had alleged that Sharma entered into a conspiracy with the prime accused, Waze, to eliminate Hiren.

It had been said that the SUV parked with gelatin sticks on Mumbai's Carmichael Road was allegedly Hiren's stolen vehicle. Sharma contended that he was not an accused in either the alleged theft case or the bomb scare case.