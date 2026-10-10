ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Mangrol To Be Commissioned Into Navy On Oct 12

Mumbai: Mangrol, the third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kerala, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday. Mangrol will strengthen the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters where larger warships face operational limitations, an official statement said.

The ship can operate alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats. Its induction will enhance the Navy's ability to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches while supporting wider fleet operations, the statement added.

Amid growing underwater threats in the evolving maritime security environment, the commissioning of Mangrol marks an important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters. The ship's induction also reflects India's growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, it said.

The ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The event will be attended by senior naval and defence officials, representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard Limited, veterans and representatives of indigenous weapons and sensor manufacturers.

Named after Mangrol, a coastal town and prominent fishing harbour in Gujarat's Junagadh district, the ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy until April 2004. The naming continues the Navy's tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships.