ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft 'Anjadip' Delivered To Navy

Navy personnel and other officials receive the delivery of 'Anjadip', the third of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), in Chennai on Dec. 22, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Anjadip' was on Monday delivered to the Indian Navy, marking yet "another milestone" in the naval force's quest for indigenous shipbuilding, officials said. The third of eight ASW SWC (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Navy in Chennai. The ASW SWC ships have been designed and constructed as per the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) under a public-private-partnership (PPP) of GRSE with L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, thus demonstrating the success of collaborative defence manufacturing, the defence ministry said in a statement.