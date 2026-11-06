ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship Amini Delivered To Indian Navy In Tamil Nadu's Kattupalli

Anti-submarine warfare Amini delivered to Indian Navy ( PIB )

Kattupalli: Anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft Amini, indigenously designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu.

"Defenders of the Deep - ‘Amini’, the latest indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) built by @OfficialGRSE was delivered to the #IndianNavy on 05 Nov 26 at Kattupalli," said the Indian Navy in a post on X.

The Ministry of Defence said that the ASW SWCs (ex-GRSE) have been designed and constructed in accordance with the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). It further stated that these ships are among the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by waterjets and are equipped with state-of-the-art Lightweight Torpedoes, Indigenous Rocket Launchers and Sonars, enabling effective detection and engagement of underwater threats. The ship will further strengthen the Navy’s Anti-Submarine, coastal surveillance and mine-laying capabilities.