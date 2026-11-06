Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship Amini Delivered To Indian Navy In Tamil Nadu's Kattupalli
The Defence Ministry stated that the ship will strengthen the Navy’s Anti-Submarine, coastal surveillance and mine-laying capabilities.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Kattupalli: Anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft Amini, indigenously designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu.
"Defenders of the Deep - ‘Amini’, the latest indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) built by @OfficialGRSE was delivered to the #IndianNavy on 05 Nov 26 at Kattupalli," said the Indian Navy in a post on X.
The Ministry of Defence said that the ASW SWCs (ex-GRSE) have been designed and constructed in accordance with the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).
Defenders of the Deep - ‘Amini’, the latest indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) built by @OfficialGRSE,was delivered to the #IndianNavy on 05 Nov 26 at Kattupalli. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art Lightweight Torpedoes, Indigenous Rocket Launchers and Sonars, making it a potent platform with underwater defence capabilities. Named after Amini Island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, this ship is the reincarnation of the erstwhile #INSAmini, a Petya III Class Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette decommissioned in 2002, thereby continuing the naval tradition of perpetuating distinguished legacy names. With over 80% Indigenous Content, the ship strengthens our domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and reaffirms the nation’s commitment of #AatmanirbharBharat. @makeinindia @SpokespersonMoD @DefProdnIndia— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 6, 2026
It further stated that these ships are among the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by waterjets and are equipped with state-of-the-art Lightweight Torpedoes, Indigenous Rocket Launchers and Sonars, enabling effective detection and engagement of underwater threats. The ship will further strengthen the Navy’s Anti-Submarine, coastal surveillance and mine-laying capabilities.
Amini derives its name from Amini Island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The ship is also a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Amini, a Petya III Class Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette decommissioned in 2002, thereby continuing the naval tradition of perpetuating distinguished legacy names, the Ministry of Defence said.
As per the ministry, the delivery of Amini is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s pursuit of indigenous shipbuilding, in line with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The ministry stated that with over 80 per cent Indigenous Content, the ship stands as a testament to the growing strength of the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduces dependency on imports.
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