ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-South Asian Hate On X Surges 240% In US, Report Finds Over 5 Lakh Hateful Posts

A troubling trend is taking shape in the United States (US), where Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis are facing a sharp rise in racist abuse. According to a new report by the Washington DC-based NGO Centre for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), anti-South Asian hate on X jumped 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026, rising from 12,904 posts a month to 43,843.

Researchers identified more than 5 lakh hateful posts between January 2025 and June 2026, reflecting growing tensions around immigration, jobs, economic anxiety and the place of South Asians in American life.

Digital Hate Surge

The report stated that anti-South Asian hate was already elevated on the platform in January 2025, amid backlash against entrepreneur and Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy, and tech executive and former Trump White House advisor Sriram Krishnan, over their posts related to American culture and the H-1B visa issue, as well as against Elon Musk's defence of the H-1B visa programme in December 2024.

The backlash, centred on immigration, foreign workers and Indian-Americans, extended from December 2024 into January 2025.

The report also links this surge to the changing political and digital climate in the US, including the rise of the right-wing political movement MAGA (Make America Great Again) and Donald Trump's return to office, which, it says, has made anti-minority rhetoric more mainstream online.

It also points to the growing spread of extremist narratives from platforms such as 4chan, 8chan and Gab onto larger social media platforms, alongside changes in content moderation by major technology companies.

Another significant development was Trump's inauguration as president on January 20, 2025. Since assuming office, Trump and his administration have embarked on a highly aggressive anti-immigration agenda.

The agenda includes implementing changes in immigration law, targeting student and immigration worker visa programmes, and the arrest, incarceration and deportation of undocumented workers through the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the report adds.

Targeted Harassment

According to the report's chapters, much of the anger centres on immigration and the H-1B visa programme, where Indians account for more than 70 per cent of visa holders.

Political arguments over skilled immigration and American jobs have increasingly moved online. At the same time, the growing presence of South Asian-origin figures in US politics has made the community more visible than ever.

Social media has helped push these narratives to wider audiences, and generative AI is making it easier to create and spread racist content. The concern is that this hostility may not stop at the screen.

The report identifies state power, racist policy and incendiary rhetoric as key drivers of anti-South Asian hate, alongside xenophobic nationalism, racial hostility, political visibility and perceived demographic threat, economic resentment, and digital amplification of hate.

These factors often overlap, particularly around immigration, jobs and the growing visibility of South Asians in American political and public life.

Digital Amplification

The report identifies several dominant narratives and forms of anti-South Asian hate. These range from racial slurs and cultural denigration to portraying South Asians as invaders and a demographic threat.

Other recurring themes include filth, hygiene and racial degradation, as well as claims that South Asians are religiously and morally degenerate.

The report also documents targeted harassment of South Asians, hate targeting politically prominent South Asians, and the growing use of AI-generated anti-South Asian hate.

What Is CSOH?