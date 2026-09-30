Anti-South Asian Hate On X Surges 240% In US, Report Finds Over 5 Lakh Hateful Posts
The report documents a sharp rise in online hostility against South Asians, amid contentious debates over immigration and employment | Saurabh Shukla reports.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
A troubling trend is taking shape in the United States (US), where Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis are facing a sharp rise in racist abuse. According to a new report by the Washington DC-based NGO Centre for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), anti-South Asian hate on X jumped 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026, rising from 12,904 posts a month to 43,843.
Researchers identified more than 5 lakh hateful posts between January 2025 and June 2026, reflecting growing tensions around immigration, jobs, economic anxiety and the place of South Asians in American life.
Digital Hate Surge
The report stated that anti-South Asian hate was already elevated on the platform in January 2025, amid backlash against entrepreneur and Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy, and tech executive and former Trump White House advisor Sriram Krishnan, over their posts related to American culture and the H-1B visa issue, as well as against Elon Musk's defence of the H-1B visa programme in December 2024.
The backlash, centred on immigration, foreign workers and Indian-Americans, extended from December 2024 into January 2025.
The report also links this surge to the changing political and digital climate in the US, including the rise of the right-wing political movement MAGA (Make America Great Again) and Donald Trump's return to office, which, it says, has made anti-minority rhetoric more mainstream online.
It also points to the growing spread of extremist narratives from platforms such as 4chan, 8chan and Gab onto larger social media platforms, alongside changes in content moderation by major technology companies.
Another significant development was Trump's inauguration as president on January 20, 2025. Since assuming office, Trump and his administration have embarked on a highly aggressive anti-immigration agenda.
The agenda includes implementing changes in immigration law, targeting student and immigration worker visa programmes, and the arrest, incarceration and deportation of undocumented workers through the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the report adds.
Targeted Harassment
According to the report's chapters, much of the anger centres on immigration and the H-1B visa programme, where Indians account for more than 70 per cent of visa holders.
Political arguments over skilled immigration and American jobs have increasingly moved online. At the same time, the growing presence of South Asian-origin figures in US politics has made the community more visible than ever.
Social media has helped push these narratives to wider audiences, and generative AI is making it easier to create and spread racist content. The concern is that this hostility may not stop at the screen.
The report identifies state power, racist policy and incendiary rhetoric as key drivers of anti-South Asian hate, alongside xenophobic nationalism, racial hostility, political visibility and perceived demographic threat, economic resentment, and digital amplification of hate.
These factors often overlap, particularly around immigration, jobs and the growing visibility of South Asians in American political and public life.
Digital Amplification
The report identifies several dominant narratives and forms of anti-South Asian hate. These range from racial slurs and cultural denigration to portraying South Asians as invaders and a demographic threat.
Other recurring themes include filth, hygiene and racial degradation, as well as claims that South Asians are religiously and morally degenerate.
The report also documents targeted harassment of South Asians, hate targeting politically prominent South Asians, and the growing use of AI-generated anti-South Asian hate.
What Is CSOH?
Based in Washington, DC, the Centre for the Study of Organized Hate is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank dedicated to understanding the forces that drive hate, violence, extremism, radicalism and disinformation. Through research and policy work, the centre seeks to deepen public understanding of these threats and inform efforts to counter them.
The report, titled 'The Rising Tide of Anti-South Asian Hate in the United States', was authored and analysed by Rohit Chopra, Raqib Naik, Srinidhi Venkitasamy, Rishabh Thakur and Yasmin Benitez.
Political Rhetoric, Real-World Fallout
To understand the report's meaning and the reasons behind the rise in hate speech, ETV Bharat spoke to former diplomat Rajiv Dogra, who served as Ambassador to Italy, Romania, Moldova and Albania, and was also the last Indian Consul General in Karachi, Pakistan.
He said that when a country's leader makes negative remarks about a foreign community, it can naturally encourage hostility among more volatile sections of society.
In this case, rhetoric against South Asians, particularly Indians, may appeal to sections of the American workforce worried about jobs in areas such as AI and technology. But it can also be self-defeating, because Indian professionals are contributing significantly to the US economy and its emergence as an AI superpower, Dogra added.
According to him, Indian visa holders and their families are feeling the immediate impact, with some professionals losing jobs prematurely and having to consider moving elsewhere or returning to India.
While some argue this could reverse India's brain drain, the disruption at the individual and family level is significant, particularly for children studying in American schools and colleges.
Dogra stressed that immigrants cannot be singled out for domestic political developments. The resentment and hostility created in the process can last much longer than any political administration, and there have already been instances of hate speech and violence against Indians.
Responsible Social Media?
Talking about the behaviour patterns of these platforms, he said social media platforms also have a responsibility when such rhetoric turns into hate. Anything that promotes hatred should not be given space, although enforcing this is difficult when American companies largely control these platforms.
Indian technology companies and their leadership also need to engage with these media outlets, and make their concerns heard, because they too stand to be affected through lost business and higher costs of maintaining their operations in the US. "Hate crimes ultimately are negative all the way. There is nothing positive about them," Dogra said.
Anshu Joshi, Assistant Professor at the Centre for the Study of the Americas (CSA) at the School of International Studies (SIS), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said Donald Trump can be largely attributed for creating the narrative, for his own political gain.
Talking about the report, she said because of a wider South Asian identity, Indians can also become victims of a broader narrative of hatred. The issue is linked partly to jobs and immigration, with the most important factor being the perception that South Asians are taking away employment opportunities from Americans.
But Indian professionals went to the US because American companies needed highly skilled people in sectors like technology, software and medicine, Joshi added.
Impact On India-US Relations
She stressed that this rhetoric's impact is not limited to the diaspora. It can also affect the economic and technological relationship between India and the US.
The Indian diaspora acts as a bridge between the two countries and contributes to both economies. If the community becomes vulnerable because of hate speech or hate crimes, it can weaken India's cultural identity and soft power, she added.
According to Joshi, the US and India have a comprehensive strategic partnership, but people-to-people relations are an important pillar of that relationship.
The safety of Indian citizens in the US should therefore be treated as an important concern.
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