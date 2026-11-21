ETV Bharat / bharat

'Anti-People Decisions In Ladakh Risk National Security In Wartime': Sonam Wangchuk Tells Centre

Srinagar: Seeking intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Climate activist and Leh Apex Body leader Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned that ‘anti-people’ decisions in Ladakh risk national security particularly during wars.

“The LG administration will have to bear the consequences of the public resentment. But from a national security standpoint, it is a sensitive matter that you are alienating people of a sensitive border state. You are arbitrarily imposing decisions on people,” he said addressing a press conference alongside LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk.

Wangchuk released from house arrest last night joined an ongoing protest at NDS Park in Leh over demanding deferment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and seeking judicial commission report on September 2025 violence among other issues.

Wangchuk said people “may not be able to do much in peace times but there could be differences in war times” and urged the Defence Minister to step in getting their issues addressed.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses a presser in Leh (ETV Bharat)

Asking New Delhi not to parachute administrators to the UT, he said they leave the place with consequences that locals have to bear.

“There should be intervention not to leave decisions solely to LG administration,” he added.

Wangchuk said the Defence Ministry should be concerned about ensuring Ladakh stands with the country in the future wars like the people with the nation in the past wars.

“The Defence Ministry should think whether the decisions on Ladakh are in the nation's interest. Why are loyal and patriotic people being harassed repeatedly? People in the country are sensible and they know who the hero is and who the villain is,” he said.