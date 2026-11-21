'Anti-People Decisions In Ladakh Risk National Security In Wartime': Sonam Wangchuk Tells Centre
Wangchuk said the LG administration will have to bear the consequences of the public resentment.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Seeking intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Climate activist and Leh Apex Body leader Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned that ‘anti-people’ decisions in Ladakh risk national security particularly during wars.
“The LG administration will have to bear the consequences of the public resentment. But from a national security standpoint, it is a sensitive matter that you are alienating people of a sensitive border state. You are arbitrarily imposing decisions on people,” he said addressing a press conference alongside LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk.
Wangchuk released from house arrest last night joined an ongoing protest at NDS Park in Leh over demanding deferment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and seeking judicial commission report on September 2025 violence among other issues.
Wangchuk said people “may not be able to do much in peace times but there could be differences in war times” and urged the Defence Minister to step in getting their issues addressed.
Asking New Delhi not to parachute administrators to the UT, he said they leave the place with consequences that locals have to bear.
“There should be intervention not to leave decisions solely to LG administration,” he added.
Wangchuk said the Defence Ministry should be concerned about ensuring Ladakh stands with the country in the future wars like the people with the nation in the past wars.
“The Defence Ministry should think whether the decisions on Ladakh are in the nation's interest. Why are loyal and patriotic people being harassed repeatedly? People in the country are sensible and they know who the hero is and who the villain is,” he said.
Wangchuk accused LG V K Saxena for embarrassing the central government by first arresting him under NSA and revoking it six months later and recently house arresting him and subsequently releasing him.
Calling the administration’s arbitrary decisions a risk to the nation, the Ladakh leader urged the Home Minister to set up a commission to gauge discontent among the local government employees in Ladakh.
“People alone are not upset and angry. Even employees and officers from this place are not happy. The Home Minister should set up a commission to find the state of local employees. How they think administration is being run,” he said.
Wangchuk's presser comes on a day Ladakh saw first Panchayat and Urban local body polls since it became Union Territory in August 2019.
LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk alleged large-scale deletion of voters particularly youngsters from electoral rolls and named three villages including Wangchuk’s which boycotted the polls.
“The deletion is alarming and 80 percent of Gen Z voters are missing from electoral rolls at many places. They are using the 2018 electoral voter list with names of many voters appearing at multiple places,” he said, reiterating demands for postponement of December 4 LAHDC polls during harsh winters.
Wangchuk argued that the December 4 elections are pushed to replace LAB and Kargil Democratic alliance that is engaged in dialogue with New Delhi over UT led Assembly and constitutional guarantees, with elected representatives.
Read More: