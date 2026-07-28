ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill Will Protect Merit, Safeguard Youth's Aspirations: Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday said the provisions of the anti-paper leak amendment bill are designed to protect merit, uphold fairness and safeguard the aspirations of youth.

Terming the bill a product of responsive governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligned with youth-centric development for a "Viksit Bharat", she said the law is a living instrument which needs to evolve with the challenges it faces.

Highlighting the highlighted the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, Swaraj said, "The soul of this amendment is 'justice delayed is justice denied'. With speed, the amendment makes punishment stricter. PM Modi is ensuring students become 'exam warriors' from 'exam worriers'."

Referring to the phrase Gen Z, she credited PM Modi with addressing policy gaps left by the UPA through legislative action. "Modi ji clocked it," she added.