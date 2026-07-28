Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill Will Protect Merit, Safeguard Youth's Aspirations: Bansuri Swaraj
She said the soul of this amendment is 'justice delayed is justice denied', and PM Modi is ensuring students become 'exam warriors' from 'exam worriers'.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday said the provisions of the anti-paper leak amendment bill are designed to protect merit, uphold fairness and safeguard the aspirations of youth.
Terming the bill a product of responsive governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligned with youth-centric development for a "Viksit Bharat", she said the law is a living instrument which needs to evolve with the challenges it faces.
Highlighting the highlighted the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative, Swaraj said, "The soul of this amendment is 'justice delayed is justice denied'. With speed, the amendment makes punishment stricter. PM Modi is ensuring students become 'exam warriors' from 'exam worriers'."
Referring to the phrase Gen Z, she credited PM Modi with addressing policy gaps left by the UPA through legislative action. "Modi ji clocked it," she added.
VIDEO | Delhi: "Soul of this amendment is 'justice delayed is justice denied'... With speed, amendment makes punishment stricter. PM Modi ensuring students become 'exam warriors' from 'exam worriers'," says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in Lok Sabha on anti-paper leak Bill.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026
(Source:… pic.twitter.com/Q6toFmhhhD
Highlighting a series of paper leaks under states where the BJP is not in power and previous UPA governments, Swaraj accused the Opposition of "selective outrage" rather than genuine concern.
She challenged Opposition parties on when they would demand the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister, emphasising the need for consistent accountability.
She said discussion should be on facts, not on narrative. "At least 22 papers leaked under the Congress-led UPA government. I'm calling out the opposition on their selective outrage. Why aren't they asking for the resignation of Punjab's education minister?" she asked.
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