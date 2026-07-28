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Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill 2026 Is Admission That NDA Govt Failed To Protect Examinations: Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress MP launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the paper leaks.

Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill 2026 Is Admission That NDA Govt Failed To Protect Examinations: Abhishek Banerjee
File photo of Abhishek Banerjee (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha, was itself an admission that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has failed to protect examinations in the country.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday during a discussion on the Bill, Banerjee said that his party supports the Bill and the Amendments. "However, it (the Bill) cannot erase humiliation faced by lakhs of Indians," Banerjee said.

"Governments are not remembered for speeches made. They promised Amrit Kaal and faced Anxiety Kaal. You must feel ashamed that you brought a Bill in 2024 and need an amendment. Every student deserves the assurance that the examination needs to be fair. The support for this Bill cannot be a substitute for accountability," he said.

Banerjee said that the Bill is an admission that the NDA failed to protect examinations, students and merit.

"The BJP government calls it a government of New India. Paper leaks in today's India have become a pattern. When the system fails, the responsibility lies with those who govern," the Lok Sabha member added.

"A government that speaks about National Security had to speak about the use of Military Logistics. The youth of India asked for honesty," he said.

"Lakhs of students, young boys and girls, medical and engineering aspirants came on the streets. This government seems to believe every protest is a conspiracy," he added.

Banerjee then listed out those exams where papers were leaked in the last 12 years. "The youth of India are asking for better governance," he concluded.

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