ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill 2026 Is Admission That NDA Govt Failed To Protect Examinations: Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha, was itself an admission that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has failed to protect examinations in the country.

Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday during a discussion on the Bill, Banerjee said that his party supports the Bill and the Amendments. "However, it (the Bill) cannot erase humiliation faced by lakhs of Indians," Banerjee said.

"Governments are not remembered for speeches made. They promised Amrit Kaal and faced Anxiety Kaal. You must feel ashamed that you brought a Bill in 2024 and need an amendment. Every student deserves the assurance that the examination needs to be fair. The support for this Bill cannot be a substitute for accountability," he said.

Banerjee said that the Bill is an admission that the NDA failed to protect examinations, students and merit.