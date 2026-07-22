ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-NEET Protests Intensify Across Tamil Nadu As Students Demand Scrapping Of Entrance Exam

Chennai: Protests demanding the complete abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) intensified across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Students and political activists are holding demonstrations in several districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Vellore, and Tirunelveli.

The protests come amid an ongoing agitation in New Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demonstrating over alleged NEET question paper leaks and irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE examinations.

The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleging lapses in the conduct of the examinations.

Tensions escalated on July 20, when police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators marching towards Parliament. According to the organisers, hundreds of protesters were injured and admitted to hospitals following the clashes.

The incident has triggered fresh protests not only in Delhi but also in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Chennai, members of the Cockroach Janata Party and college students staged continuous protests at Balan Illam, the state office of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in T. Nagar, demanding the abolition of NEET.