Anti-NEET Protests Intensify Across Tamil Nadu As Students Demand Scrapping Of Entrance Exam
The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleging lapses in the conduct of the examinations.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Chennai: Protests demanding the complete abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) intensified across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Students and political activists are holding demonstrations in several districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Vellore, and Tirunelveli.
The protests come amid an ongoing agitation in New Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demonstrating over alleged NEET question paper leaks and irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE examinations.
The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleging lapses in the conduct of the examinations.
Tensions escalated on July 20, when police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators marching towards Parliament. According to the organisers, hundreds of protesters were injured and admitted to hospitals following the clashes.
The incident has triggered fresh protests not only in Delhi but also in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
In Chennai, members of the Cockroach Janata Party and college students staged continuous protests at Balan Illam, the state office of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in T. Nagar, demanding the abolition of NEET.
Student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), joined the demonstrations in solidarity with the protesters. Similar protests were also reported from the campuses of Madras State College, the University of Madras, Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, and other educational institutions. Students from Chennai State College, Puducherry College and members of the Indian Students' Union in Egmore also participated in the demonstrations.
Protest organisers alleged that police detained several students for staging demonstrations without prior permission. Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of the anti-NEET movement since 2017, when Anitha, a student from Ariyalur who had challenged the NEET examination in court, died by suicide.
Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan said, "We will support students if they protest peacefully on the NEET issue. The Tamil Nadu government's stand has always been that there should be no NEET examination. Abolishing NEET is the only permanent solution.”
The minister urged the Centre to respect the sentiments of students and reiterated the state's long-standing demand that education be moved to the State List. He said that it would allow states to determine their own admission policies.
Rajmohan also condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Delhi protests but appealed to demonstrators in Tamil Nadu to obtain police permission before organising protests. "Everyone has the democratic right to protest, but demonstrations should not inconvenience the public," he said.
Meanwhile, DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi met CJP members protesting in Delhi to express her support. Speaking to reporters, she said the agitation would continue until the NEET examination is abolished.
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