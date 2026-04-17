'Anti National Move To Bypass Caste Census And Take Away Power From OBCs': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha On Three Bills
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that it is an attempt to alter India’s electoral map, using women as a cover.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the BJP, saying that they call OBCs and Dalits Hindus but do not give them any place in the country. He termed the BJP's intent an anti-national move.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "Thank you, Speaker Sir, for letting me speak on an important topic. Women are a central, driving force in our national imagination and national perspective. Every single one in this room has been taught and learned from women in their lives. As Kiren Rijiju said, the Prime Minister and I do not have wives issue, I have sisters and mothers."
Three bills - The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - were introduced in Parliament on Thursday, on the first day of the three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session.
Speaking on the debate on the three bills essentially seeking to increase the number of MPs in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "There are certain truths that need to be spoken in this House. The first truth is that this is not a women’s bill, and it has nothing to do with women’s empowerment. It was passed in 2023, and my friends in the BJP said it would be implemented,” he said.
Gandhi said that it is an attempt to alter India’s electoral map, using women as a cover. "It is a shameful act. Bring back the original bill now, and we will support its passage," he added.
"There is a central truth in India's history, both past and present, which I have increasingly come to recognise: the harsh and unjust treatment of OBCs, Dalits, minorities, and women. Everyone knows how Indian society has treated Dalits and their women; these are undeniable facts. What is being attempted here is a way to bypass the caste census. The agenda is to take power away from OBCs," he said.
The second issue is equally dangerous, argued the LoP in Lok Sabha. Out of fear of losing strength, "you are trying to redraw India's political map. This requires a Constitutional amendment. You are effectively telling southern states, northern states, and smaller states that their position will change. This is nothing short of an anti-national move. Under no circumstances will we allow this," he added.
"The entire opposition will oppose it. I want to ask corporate India, where are the Dalits and OBCs? Where are they in the top bureaucracy, judiciary, private sector, and healthcare? Earlier, there was space in the public sector, but that too has been handed over to a few. You call OBCs and Dalits Hindus, but you do not give them their due place in this country," Rahul maintained.