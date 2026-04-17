ETV Bharat / bharat

'Anti National Move To Bypass Caste Census And Take Away Power From OBCs': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha On Three Bills

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the BJP, saying that they call OBCs and Dalits Hindus but do not give them any place in the country. He termed the BJP's intent an anti-national move.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "Thank you, Speaker Sir, for letting me speak on an important topic. Women are a central, driving force in our national imagination and national perspective. Every single one in this room has been taught and learned from women in their lives. As Kiren Rijiju said, the Prime Minister and I do not have wives issue, I have sisters and mothers."

Three bills - The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - were introduced in Parliament on Thursday, on the first day of the three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session.

Speaking on the debate on the three bills essentially seeking to increase the number of MPs in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "There are certain truths that need to be spoken in this House. The first truth is that this is not a women’s bill, and it has nothing to do with women’s empowerment. It was passed in 2023, and my friends in the BJP said it would be implemented,” he said.