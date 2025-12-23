ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Narcotics Task Force, BSF Foil Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Punjab; 12 KG Suspected Heroin Seized

Chandigarh: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force(ANTF) along with the Border Security Force(BSF) has recovered over 12 kilograms of suspected heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a top official said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the suspected heroin weighing approximately 12.050 kg was seized near village Dalleke, under Lopoke police station limits following inputs about drone movement. A case is being registered, and a preliminary investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages using technical evidence and human intelligence, the DGP said.

The recovery of the drugs consignment comes three days after the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar apprehended Army deserter Rajbir Singh alias Fauji and his associate for their alleged involvement in a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling racket.

A police spokesperson said that acting on forward and backward linkages, the operation exposed a network involved in terror financing and drug trafficking, leading to the recovery of one hand grenade and 500 grams of heroin.