Anti-Narcotics Task Force, BSF Foil Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Punjab; 12 KG Suspected Heroin Seized
The consignment was seized by a joint team of ANTF and BSF near village Dalleke, under Lopoke police station limits.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force(ANTF) along with the Border Security Force(BSF) has recovered over 12 kilograms of suspected heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a top official said on Tuesday.
In a post on social media, Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the suspected heroin weighing approximately 12.050 kg was seized near village Dalleke, under Lopoke police station limits following inputs about drone movement. A case is being registered, and a preliminary investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages using technical evidence and human intelligence, the DGP said.
In a major breakthrough, @ANTFPunjab (Border Range), in coordination with BSF, recovers a quantity of suspected heroin weighing approximately 12.050 Kg near Village Dalleke, PS Lopoke, following inputs about drone movement.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 23, 2025
A case is being registered, and a preliminary… pic.twitter.com/CwpckE9qiX
The recovery of the drugs consignment comes three days after the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar apprehended Army deserter Rajbir Singh alias Fauji and his associate for their alleged involvement in a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling racket.
A police spokesperson said that acting on forward and backward linkages, the operation exposed a network involved in terror financing and drug trafficking, leading to the recovery of one hand grenade and 500 grams of heroin.
In a major breakthrough against the narco-terror nexus, the State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar apprehends Army deserter Rajbir Singh @ Fauji and his associate for their involvement in a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling racket.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 20, 2025
Acting swiftly on forward and… pic.twitter.com/mWyQCbPYwL
According to the police, Singh is also wanted in an espionage case registered earlier this year at Police Station Gharinda, Amritsar Rural.
“Investigation has further established his role in the conspiracy behind the grenade attack on a women police station in Sirsa, Haryana, including the delivery of hand grenades and funding for the attack”.
On December 18, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narco smuggling cartel and arrested three drug smugglers involved in heroin and illegal arms trafficking and recovered 4.5 kg Heroin and one pistol.
Acting swiftly on forward–backward linkages, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border narco smuggling cartel and arrests three drug smugglers involved in heroin and illegal arms trafficking & recovers 4.5 Kg Heroin and one pistol.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 18, 2025
Preliminary investigation reveals… pic.twitter.com/0mLyN1JxYw
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler through social media platforms and, on his directions, they were transporting and supplying consignments of heroin and illegal arms across different locations.
An FIR under NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered at Police Station Gate Hakima, Amritsar in the case.
