Anti-Khalistan Front Leader Gursimran Mand Assaulted In Ambala
The police said that Gursimran Singh Mand was assaulted by a mob outside Gurudwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib, around 10 kms away from Ambala City
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST
Ambala: Ambala: International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front (IAKTF) national president Gursimran Singh Mand was assaulted on Friday by a mob outside Gurudwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib, around 10 kms away from Ambala City.
Police said the mob smashed the windshield and other panes of his car. Mand came under attack on the road leading to the gurdwara. Mand, who enjoys 'Y-category' security cover, was rescued from the agitated mob by his security guards and local police.
Apart from Mand, his son, and two police sub-inspectors sustained injuries in the attack, and they have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Sources said the situation outside the Gurudwara complex turned tense following a heated altercation between Mand and Sikh Sangat (congregation), which escalated to the point where some individuals physically attacked Mand and vandalised his vehicle.
Though police said the exact reason behind the alleged attack was not immediately known, sources said the altercation began after Mand attempted to drive his car through the crowded route leading to the Gurdwara, allegedly causing inconvenience to devotees walking towards the shrine.
A former media in-charge of Akali Dal, Haryana said that Mand's vehicle ran over a person's foot and when those present there protested, he accelerated the vehicle and ran it over another person's foot as well. When the vehicle moved towards a third person, the Sikh Sangat intervened and stopped the vehicle.
The former Akali Dal media in-charge added that when the people in the congregation attempted to stop the vehicle, Gursimran Singh Mand allegedly used abusive language and brandished weapons, which triggered the confrontation.
Mand, however, said that he had gone to the Gurudwara to pay obeisance, but he was not allowed to enter the premises.
"Consequently, I sat in my car and waited. Meanwhile, the crowd began to swell, and suddenly, I was attacked. I was struck with swords and clubs, and my vehicle was vandalised. I sustained severe injuries, and my son was also critically injured," he said.
Commenting on the incident, Ambala Cantt DSP Kuldeep Singh stated, "Gurupurab celebrations had been underway at Gurudwara Panjokhra Sahib for the past three days. During this time, the police received information about a dispute. Police personnel arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. A fair investigation into the entire matter is being conducted. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law based on the facts that emerge from the investigation."
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