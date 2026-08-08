ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Khalistan Front Leader Gursimran Mand Assaulted In Ambala

National president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, Gursimran Singh Mand on a wheelchair at a hospital after being injured in an alleged attack at Gurudwara Panjokhra Sahib, in Ambala on August 7, 2026. ( ANI )

Ambala: Ambala: International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front (IAKTF) national president Gursimran Singh Mand was assaulted on Friday by a mob outside Gurudwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib, around 10 kms away from Ambala City.

Police said the mob smashed the windshield and other panes of his car. Mand came under attack on the road leading to the gurdwara. Mand, who enjoys 'Y-category' security cover, was rescued from the agitated mob by his security guards and local police.

Apart from Mand, his son, and two police sub-inspectors sustained injuries in the attack, and they have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Sources said the situation outside the Gurudwara complex turned tense following a heated altercation between Mand and Sikh Sangat (congregation), which escalated to the point where some individuals physically attacked Mand and vandalised his vehicle.

Though police said the exact reason behind the alleged attack was not immediately known, sources said the altercation began after Mand attempted to drive his car through the crowded route leading to the Gurdwara, allegedly causing inconvenience to devotees walking towards the shrine.