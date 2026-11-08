Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Cremated After 26 Days; Thousands Attend Funeral In Punjab's Mansa
Jhota’s body was briefly brought to his home, where his wife, Manpreet Kaur, his mother, Amarjit Kaur, and his children paid their final respects.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Mansa: Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh ‘Jhota’ was cremated on Sunday at his farm in the Mansa district of Punjab, 26 days after his death.
A large number of people attended his funeral after an ambulance transported his body from Chandigarh in the morning. Crowds showered the vehicle with flowers along the route to Mansa and at a protest site at Tikoni Chowk.
Before being placed for public viewing, Jhota’s body was briefly brought to his home, where his wife, Manpreet Kaur, his mother, Amarjit Kaur, and his children paid their final respects.
Following Sikh traditions, Ragi Singhs performed kirtans and an Ardaas ritual before Jhota's children lit the funeral pyre at 2:30 pm. Mourners carrying his body on a tractor-trolley chanted slogans, including “Parvinder Singh Jhota Amar Rahe” (Long live Parvinder Singh Jhota).
Prominent among those who attended the funeral were Tarsem Singh, father of Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh; Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali; and former MLA Hardev Arshi.
On the occasion, Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, vowed to sustain his son’s campaign against narcotics and demanded the resignation of Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chaudhary.
“The youth who gathered today should pledge to neither consume drugs nor allow them to be sold around them. That will be the true tribute to Parvinder Singh,” he said.