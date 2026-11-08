ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Cremated After 26 Days; Thousands Attend Funeral In Punjab's Mansa

Representational Image | SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited the family of the late anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. ( File/ETV Bharat )

Mansa: Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh ‘Jhota’ was cremated on Sunday at his farm in the Mansa district of Punjab, 26 days after his death.

A large number of people attended his funeral after an ambulance transported his body from Chandigarh in the morning. Crowds showered the vehicle with flowers along the route to Mansa and at a protest site at Tikoni Chowk.

Before being placed for public viewing, Jhota’s body was briefly brought to his home, where his wife, Manpreet Kaur, his mother, Amarjit Kaur, and his children paid their final respects. Following Sikh traditions, Ragi Singhs performed kirtans and an Ardaas ritual before Jhota's children lit the funeral pyre at 2:30 pm. Mourners carrying his body on a tractor-trolley chanted slogans, including “Parvinder Singh Jhota Amar Rahe” (Long live Parvinder Singh Jhota).